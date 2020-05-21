How to restart your business after the coronavirus pandemic

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Reopening a business is daunting, but a guide and checklist can help make the process painless.

The coronavirus pandemic has had devastating effects on the economy, especially for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB). More than 100,000 small US businesses have closed as a result of the pandemic, according to a report from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

With local, state, and federal governments mandating shelter-in-place orders and recommending social distancing, the lack of foot traffic has placed a huge strain on small businesses.

SEE: COVID-19: A guide and checklist for restarting your business (TechRepublic Premium)

Opening businesses again will look different, with certain safety measures and policies becoming necessary requirements rather than obligations. As states begin to allow restaurants, gyms, and salons to reopen, many small businesses may be considering what reopening and adjusting to this new normal looks like. Knowing where to begin, however, can be difficult.

Enjoying this article? Download this article and thousands of whitepapers and ebooks from our Premium library. Enjoy expert IT analyst briefings and access to the top IT professionals, all in an ad-free experience. Join Premium Today

TechRepublic Premium's guide and checklist for restarting your business helps steer SMB owners in the right direction. The guide, mirrored in the checklist, provides professionals with preliminary steps for reopening operations that take our new normal into consideration.

After a global pandemic, leaders must now consider various sanitation procedures and processes for offices, as well as how to handle public meeting spaces such as break rooms and conference rooms. Human resource representatives also must consider what types of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be required for employees and customers.

SEE: COVID-19: A guide and checklist for restarting your business (TechRepublic Premium)

The checklist and guide has steps for all of those considerations including getting the facility ready, preparing human resources, planning daily operations in accordance with health guidelines, and creating an appropriate and helpful management attitude around flexibility and wellness programs.

The guide explains the ways reopening a business is different after a pandemic, expounding upon the different items that are listed on the checklist. The checklist itself has spaces for business owners to check off steps, along with an area to make notes.

With TechRepublic Premium's COVID-19: A guide and checklist for restarting your business, SMB leaders can reopen their organizations safely, efficiently, and successfully.