How to run IBM software on any cloud with Red Hat OpenShift

IBM's software portfolio is now cloud-native for public and private clouds thanks to the company's acquisition of Red Hat.

IBM's software portfolio is now cloud-native for public and private clouds, and optimized to run on Red Hat OpenShift, the company announced Thursday. The news represents the first major product integrations between the two companies since IBM acquired Red Hat for $34 million in July, furthering IBM's ability to give enterprises the chance to upgrade to the cloud on their own terms .

The move to the cloud will allow enterprises to build mission-critical applications once, and run them on private clouds and leading public clouds, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba, and IBM Cloud, according to an IBM press release.

These new capabilities will come in the form of containerized cloud software applications called IBM Cloud Paks, which will provide a common operating model and set of services, including identity management, security, monitoring, and logging.

"We have optimized our software to run wherever Red Hat OpenShift runs," Hillery Hunter, vice president and chief technology officer of IBM Cloud, told our sister site ZDNet. "The integration allows for coherent management and compliance and single control in multiple clouds."

IBM also announced that Red Hat OpenShift is coming to IBM Cloud to help enterprises modernize and move to a hybrid cloud infrastructure, and that OpenShift is coming to IBM's enterprise systems, IBM Z and LinuxONE. IBM consulting services will now be provided by Red Hat-certified consultants, to help enterprise clients in their move to the cloud, the release noted.

More than 100 products in IBM's software portfolio will be optimized to run on Red Hat OpenShift with the help of IBM Cloud Paks.

"The Cloud Paks provide full software support and help protect the entire stack—from hardware to applications—to help clients rapidly migrate, integrate and modernize mission-critical applications on any cloud," the release said. "They are easily deployed, delivered as packages tailored for specific client use cases."

Organizations can use the following five IBM Cloud Paks today to run their IBM software in the cloud, according to the release:

Cloud Pak for Data: Simplifies and automates how organizations deliver insights from data, and creates an open, extensible architecture to virtualize data for artificial intelligence (AI) 500% faster.

Cloud Pak for Applications: Helps businesses modernize, build, deploy, and run applications. IBM customers in the fintech sector have used this Cloud Pak to reduce development time by 84%.

Cloud Pak for Integration: Helps integrate apps, data, cloud services, and APIs, and is designed to eliminate 33% of integration costs.

Cloud Pak for Automation : Helps transform business processes, decisions, and content.

Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management: Provides multicloud visibility, governance, and automation. Customers using this Cloud Pak reduced the operational expenses of supporting large-scale cloud-native environments by 75%.

Sprint is already using the IBM Cloud Pak for data to better understand and prepare for 5G technologies, while insurance company Ilmarinen is using the software to modernize its business and leverage its data, according to the release.

