How to save a LibreOffice document to an SSH server

What do you do when you go to save a LibreOffice document on a remote location? You could save it locally, and then copy it to that remote directory. But why not remove a step and make it more efficient?

That's right, LibreOffice makes it very easy to save a document to a remote location. And for those who are concerned about data security, the option of saving a file via the Secure Shell protocol is built in.

I'm going to show you how easy it is to save that document to your remote SSH-enabled server—without having to install anything outside of LibreOffice. I'll demonstrate on LibreOffice 6.0.3.2 (installed on Elementary OS) and save to Ubuntu Server 16.04.

To save a file to a remote SSH server, create your new file and then click File | Save Remote. In the resulting window, click Add service and select SSH from the drop-down. Fill out the necessary information for the remote SSH server and click OK. You will then be prompted for your remote username and password. Enter that information and click OK. Locate the directory to house the file (one the user has permissions for), give the file a name, and click Save.

That's all there is to it. Your LibreOffice file will now be found on the remote server. The next time you go to save that file, you'll find the SSH server you just configured available from the services drop-down. All you have to do is enter the user password, and you're good to go.

