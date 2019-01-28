How to save Vivaldi Tab Sessions

Vivaldi has quickly become one of my favorite web browsers. With so many new and useful features, how could it not? The developers of Vivaldi put together just the right amount of features to make their browser a fast, efficient tool that can satisfy casual users, hardcore users, and admins alike.

One such feature is Tab Sessions. With this handy addition, you can save groups of tabs and open them as easily as you'd open a bookmark. Say, for example, you have a collection of admin tabs for internal sites, a collection of tech news sites, and a collection of social media sites that you want to open up in different windows or at different times? With Saved Tab Sessions, this isn't just possible, it's easy.

I'm going to show you how to save a collection of tabs and then open them.

What you need

All you will need is an updated version of Vivaldi Browser and some sites you want to open. That's it. Let's work.

Saving a Tab Session

Open Vivaldi Browser and point a few tabs to sites you want to collect together as a session. I'm going to open TechRepublic.com, ZDNet.com, Download.com, and CNET.com and save them as a session. Once all the tabs are open, click on the Vivaldi button on your browser (It'll be the red and white V in either the upper right or upper left corner of your browser.). From there, click File | Save Open Tabs as Session (Figure A).

Figure A

NOTE: You can also right-click a blank spot on the tab bar and click Save All Tabs as Session.

In the resulting window (Figure B), give the session a name and make sure Save Only Tabs in Current Window is unchecked. This last bit is important because if you have another window open with other tabs it will be included in the session. If, however, you want to create one meta session, you can open multiple windows and (in each window) open related tabs. Save the meta session under a name like META: MONDAY to quickly open all of your Monday tabs, grouped in specific windows.

Figure B

With the name in place, click the Save button, and your session is saved. You can save as many tab sessions as you like.

Opening a saved session

Opening a saved session is just as easy. Here's how:

Open Vivaldi. Click File | Open Saved Session. From the resulting popup (Figure C), select the session you want to open. Click Open

Figure C

You can make opening a saved session even easier by using the Vivaldi's Quick Commands tool. Click F2 on your keyboard, type saved, use the cursor keys to select Saved Session (Figure D), and hit Enter on your keyboard. This will open the Saved Sessions pop up, where you can select the session you want to open.

Figure D

Efficient use of tabs

Thanks to the Saved Tabs feature, Vivaldi has become one very efficient web browser. I highly recommend you give this tool a try and see if it doesn't have you wanting to migrate over to Vivaldi as your web browsing tool of choice.

