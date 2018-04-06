Search

Software

How to schedule the macOS feature Do Not Disturb

With macOS you can enable and disable Do Not Disturb so you have fewer distractions. You can also schedule this feature, so you don't have to manually take care of it. Jack Wallen shows you how.

By | April 6, 2018, 6:00 AM PST

In the name of efficiency, we all like to be instantly notified the second we receive a missive or response on any given social media account. However, there are times when those interruptions simply will not do. You may be working furiously on a presentation or focusing all of your concentration on a project. When that's the case, the last thing you want is those popups to appear and get in your way.

With macOS you can easily enable Do Not Disturb by clicking the notification area, scrolling up and then click the DO NOT DISTURB slider to ON. But what if you want to schedule that time? Fortunately the developers have thought of that and have made it easy.

To schedule Do Not Disturb, open the System Preferences tool and click on Notifications. Make sure Do Not Disturb is selected in the left navigation and then click to enable a recurring schedule. You can also enable Do Not Disturb when the display is sleeping. Once you've set your schedule, close the Preferences window and you're good to go.

That's all there is to scheduling Do Not Disturb on macOS. It may not directly make you more productive, but having few interruptions will certainly go a long way to assist that cause. I hope this helps make your work a bit more distraction free.

Also see

dndhero.jpg
Image: Jack Wallen

Related Topics:

Apple Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility

About Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com. He’s an avid promoter of open source and the voice of The Android Expert. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen.com.

Editor's Picks

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox