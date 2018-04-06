How to schedule the macOS feature Do Not Disturb

In the name of efficiency, we all like to be instantly notified the second we receive a missive or response on any given social media account. However, there are times when those interruptions simply will not do. You may be working furiously on a presentation or focusing all of your concentration on a project. When that's the case, the last thing you want is those popups to appear and get in your way.

With macOS you can easily enable Do Not Disturb by clicking the notification area, scrolling up and then click the DO NOT DISTURB slider to ON. But what if you want to schedule that time? Fortunately the developers have thought of that and have made it easy.

To schedule Do Not Disturb, open the System Preferences tool and click on Notifications. Make sure Do Not Disturb is selected in the left navigation and then click to enable a recurring schedule. You can also enable Do Not Disturb when the display is sleeping. Once you've set your schedule, close the Preferences window and you're good to go.

That's all there is to scheduling Do Not Disturb on macOS. It may not directly make you more productive, but having few interruptions will certainly go a long way to assist that cause. I hope this helps make your work a bit more distraction free.

