How to send Firefox tabs from your desktop to your mobile device

So you're a Firefox user, and with the release of Firefox Quantum, you should be. You work tirelessly on your desktop with numerous tabs required to get your job done. You open up one particular tab that is of your interest, then you are called away from the office. What do you do if you need the information found within that tab while on the move? You could certainly email the link to yourself, but that would be an extra step—and we're always on the lookout for a more efficient process.

Enter Send Tab to Device—a brilliant feature, found in Firefox, that allows you to send a tab to any Firefox browser you have signed into your Firefox Account. It's an amazingly simple way to continue your work from desktop to mobile. I'm going to show you how to use this tool to help improve your daily efficiency with the Firefox browser.

What you'll need

First and foremost, you'll need to be using the latest release of Firefox for desktop and either Android or iOS. You'll also need to have a Firefox Account. The account is free and enables you to sync history, bookmarks, and more between Firefox browsers. Once you've signed up for an account, you'll need to log into that account on all Firefox browsers that will take advantage of this feature.

Logging in

Logging into your Firefox account is simple. On the desktop iteration, click on the menu button (three horizontal lines in the upper right corner), and click Sign in to Sync (Figure A).

Figure A

In the resulting window, click Sign In and then enter your Firefox Account credentials. You will then be able to configure what Firefox syncs across your browsers (Figure B).

Figure B

On the mobile version, click the menu button then click the Sign in entry. Type your Firefox Account credentials, click the Sign in button, and you're good to go.

Send tabs from desktop to mobile

The one caveat to this feature is that it only works from the Desktop; you cannot send a tab from the mobile Firefox to your desktop browser. With that said, to send a tab from your desktop Firefox to any other browser connected to your Firefox Account, do the following:

Open up a new tab Go to the site in question Click the three dots at the right edge of the address bar From the drop-down, click Send Tab to Device Click on the target device from the list (Figure C)

Figure C

Very shortly after sending the tab, you will see a notification appear on your mobile device. Tap that notification to open the new tab. Keep the reading or work going from desktop to mobile, it's that easy.

Firefox makes the case

With the massive improvements under the hood, little features like this help to make a seriously solid case for Firefox as your default browser. With the release of Quantum, I have migrated from Chrome to Firefox and can't see myself looking back. The ability to easily send tabs from the desktop to mobile makes this choice even easier.

