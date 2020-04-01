How to share content in Zoom from your mobile device

Zoom Cloud Meetings for iOS and Android is just as capable of being used for screen and document shares as the desktop version. Just follow these simple steps.

Like sharing documents onscreen with the Zoom desktop app, you can share content from your mobile device relatively easily, though the experience is different on a mobile device than on a desktop.

The process to share a document, a presentation, a video, or an image on your screen with Zoom Cloud Meetings also differs slightly between Android and iOS, but not in any functional ways: Some menu items are in different locations and granting permissions to Zoom in Android and iOS look a bit different, but the steps in this tutorial apply to both types of devices.

While in a Zoom meeting, you'll see the Share Content button in the middle of the bottom of the screen (Figure A).

Figure A

If the menu isn't visible, tap anywhere on the screen to show it. Tapping on the Share Content button brings up the menu shown in Figure B, where you can choose what to share with other users.

Figure B

The next steps vary based on what you want to share.

To share your screen, tap that option, and grant Zoom Cloud Meetings the permissions it requests. In iOS, be sure you select Zoom as the app you want to use--the window that opens is the generic iOS screen share/record menu and will display all apps capable of recording the screen or broadcasting (Figure C).

Figure C

Android doesn't display this option--it just asks for permission to broadcast once other app permissions have been granted.

Sharing a document on-screen from iCloud, Google Drive, OneDrive, or other cloud services requires you to link your account with that service to Zoom; as discussed in my desktop file sharing tutorial, this option isn't necessary. If you want to screen share a document stored in a cloud drive, have the document open in a separate window, do a standard screen share as described above, and then switch over to the app that displays the document you wish to show.

To display documents stored locally on your mobile device, tap that option and follow the onscreen prompts.



Web URL And Bookmark sharing allow users to input a URL to launch the site in a built-in Zoom browser--tapping that option will prompt you to type or copy/paste a link. Click Share, and the site should load in Zoom.



When sharing documents, your screen, or websites in Zoom Cloud Meetings, you can annotate, highlight, scribble, and otherwise mark up your screen by tapping on the pencil button on the lower left of the screen (Figure D).

Figure D

If the button isn't visible, tap the screen to bring up the bottom menu bar, and the button should appear as long as you're the active screen sharer.

To end a share of any kind, look for the Stop Share button at the center of the bottom bar. Tap it and you'll be right back to the regular meeting screen.

Check out these links to download Zoom Cloud Meetings for iOS and Android.

