How to successfully negotiate a raise: 10 tips

The majority of employees are successful at getting a raise at their current job, according to Zoro. Here's how they did it.

Negotiating a salary can be an intimidating and daunting task, leaving many employees sticking with their current wage to avoid the stress. However, 81% of employees who took the leap to ask for a raise ended up being successful, according to a Zoro's Raise Strategies What Works? report.

The report surveyed nearly 1,000 employees to determine how many people ask for a raise, and how many were actually successful. While 79% of respondents said they were either slightly, somewhat, or moderately uncomfortable asking for a raise, their efforts proved overwhelmingly successful. Some 75% of hourly workers said they were granted a raise upon asking, and 84% of salaried employees said the same.

Employees are scared of asking for a raise for fear of rejection, the report found. This fear is more prominent among women, who were twice as likely as men to say they were not at all comfortable approaching their supervisor for a raise.

To help guide employees, the report gathered the following 10 most common strategies used to successfully negotiate a raise:



Having an in-person meeting (48%) Researching the salary range of similar positions (34%) Waiting until an annual/semiannual performance review (33%) Rehearsing the conversation (33%) Planning a meeting when a boss/supervisor would be more receptive (28%) Asking after a major accomplishment or milestone (26%) Asking for more money than desired (19%) Presenting progress/accomplishments to a boss/supervisor (15%) Asking after the company has had a significant financial accomplishment (12%) Asking when boss/supervisor is planning budget (10%)

