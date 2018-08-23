How to successfully transition into a career in the IT field?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can help your fellow members with their questions?

TechRepublic member MAOakley states, "I will be starting the prerequisite courses needed for a MS in Computer Science next week. I am looking to see if anyone has any solid advice on where I could take this as a career with my background.



Quick synopsis of my background:

-12 years operations background within retail, logistics, and military operations

-4 years technical project management/project engineering

-BBA in Marketing/Finance-MBA in International Business

-Many MIS courses, but nothing super technical



Within my CS degree, I will have the option to also pursue a graduate certificate in either Data Science or Cybersecurity.



I know that a lot of career options will come from my interests, but I am looking at what would be logical with my background, and the fact that I will be 39/40 when I try to transition into the field. To me, it seems like IT Management or something similar would likely be the place where I can parlay both my background and these new skills together. The other issue is that I am concerned about entry-level salaries. I make almost 100K now, and I want to be able to maintain my current financial plan as best as I possibly can since I have a family to support.



I welcome any advice that anyone has. The reason I am choosing a degree in CS is because I have learned that I really like a more technical environment to work in. My most enjoyable managerial experiences have come from managing technical projects or people. I have always had the interest in learning to program and how much of this works. I am finally pulling the trigger to do so."

