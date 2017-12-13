How to install password manager Enpass and sync it with your Google Drive account

Image: Jack Wallen

With security at a premium, using complex passwords has become a necessity. To that end, all types of users are encouraged to make use of password managers. Enpass is one such manager. This particular take on the software can be installed on nearly every platform (Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, iOS) and does a stellar job of keeping login information tucked safely away from prying eyes. One of the best features of Enpass is its ability to sync your passwords with a cloud account. Enpass includes built-in support for the following clouds:

You can also sync your Enpass data to a local folder or to a remote WebDAV server.

I'm going to walk you through the process of installing Enpass on Elementary OS, and then how to connect the password manager with a Google Drive account.

Installation

As I already mentioned, I'll be installing Enpass on Linux. The installation of the software on all other platforms is very straightforward, so there's no need to walk you through those steps (download installer file, double-click said file, walk through wizard).

With that said, here are the steps for installing on Linux:

Open a terminal window Create a new apt file with the command sudo nano /etc/apt/sources.list.d/enpass.list Add the line deb http://repo.sinew.in/ stable main to the new file Save and close the new file Download the Enpass key with the command sudo wget https://dl.sinew.in/keys/enpass-linux.key Add the key with the command sudo apt-key add enpass-linux.key Update apt with the command sudo apt update Install Enpass with the command sudo apt install enpass

Once installed, locate Enpass in your desktop menu. When the app starts, you'll be asked if you are a new Enpass user. Select the first option (Figure A), and click Continue.

Figure A

In the next screen (Figure B), create a new master password and click Done.

Figure B

Syncing with your cloud account

I'm going to skip the process of adding logins and passwords, and will assume you've taken care of that.

With that data in place, click Tools | Sync from the Enpass main window. In the resulting window, select the cloud account you wish to use. A web page will open in your default browser to the cloud account chosen. How you authenticate will depend upon which cloud account selected.

For example, I chose Google Drive which opened a Google sign in page asking me which Google account to use. Once selected, you will be asked to give Enpass permission to access the account. Click Allow, and the setup is complete. Enpass will automatically sync and display the last sync date (Figure C).

Figure C

A new folder, called Enpass, will be created on your cloud account root. In that folder will be a single file, called sync_default.walletx. As you might assume, do not delete that folder or file.

From the main Enpass window (Figure D), you can click the sync button to manually sync data to your cloud account.

Figure D

And that's all there is to syncing your Enpass data to a cloud account. You can connect all of your Enpass installations to that same account, so the data is always in sync across every instance.

You should be using a password manager

Whether you make use of the cloud feature or even Enpass, you should be using a password manager. Passwords need to be complex, such that they cannot be memorized. Using strong passwords makes it less likely you'll find yourself with a compromised account and stolen data. Enpass is a solid solution for this, and also allows you to sync multiple instances to a single cloud account.

