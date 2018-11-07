How to sync your calendar between Microsoft Outlook and Google

Image: nunawwoofy, Getty Images/iStockphoto

You use Microsoft Outlook on your computer to keep track of your business and personal appointments, but you also like to use Google Calendar for its quick and convenient online access. By default, neither program offers a built-in way to sync its calendar with the other one. To do so, you have to turn to a third-party utility, and one such program is Sync2 from 4Team. With Sync2, you can sync your Outlook calendar with Google Calendar anytime you're online. You can sync multiple calendars from each service, specify one-way or two-way syncing, choose when and how often to run the sync, and even sync your contacts and tasks.

Sync2 is available in two flavors. The basic Sync2 version syncs your Microsoft Outlook folders on your computer with Google Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks. Sync2 Cloud can sync Outlook with Exchange, Office 365, or iCloud as well as with Google. Both flavors cost $39.95, but you can try before you buy with a free 7-day trial edition. Download either version from its product page. The setup process differs between Sync2 and Sync2 Cloud; we'll look at Sync2 first.

SEE: Software usage policy (Tech Pro Research)

How to set up Sync2

After the initial installation, launch Sync2. Choose the items you want to sync and click Next (Figure A).

Figure A

At the next screen, decide which content you wish to sync, such as your contacts, calendar, and tasks and click Next (Figure B).

Figure B

Assuming you opted to sync with your Google calendar and contacts, log into your Google account. Check the option to Configure Advanced Synchronization Settings. At the next screen, check the Google calendars you wish to sync if you have more than one and click Next (Figure C).

Figure C

Continue with the setup process. One screen asks how you want to perform the synchronization: 2-way, 1-way: Google To Outlook, or 1-way: Outlook To Google. Normally, you'll want to perform a 2-way sync so the latest changes you make in either Google or Outlook are transferred to the other service. For the initial sync, you might want to perform a 1-way sync if you wish one service to override the other. Choose the appropriate option and click Next (Figure D).

Figure D

After you finish the initial setup, the Sync2 screen appears. Click Sync All to sync all the content you included (Figure E).

Figure E

Next, click the Settings icon to customize various options. In the General section, choose the frequency you want the synchronization to run, which could be every 15 minutes to once a month. I typically set the synchronization for once a day. Keep the synchronization type to Automatic so the sync runs in the background without any manual action on your part and click OK (Figure F).

Figure F

Close the Sync2 window, and the synchronization should run automatically based on the interval you chose. You can always open the program to check on the latest synchronization to make sure it ran correctly.

How to set up Sync2 Cloud

Sync2 Cloud presents you with a different setup process. During the installation, you're asked to choose an account, such as Google, iCloud, or Office 365/Exchange. Select the appropriate option (Figure G).

Figure G

Enter your account credentials and allow access to the account. Next, choose the folders you want to sync from Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks (Figure H).

Figure H

At the next screen, check the box to Modify Settings and then click Finish. At the program's main screen, review the items to be synced in the What To Sync section (Figure I).

Figure I

Click the tab for Sync Direction and choose whether to Sync Items In Both Directions, Send Items To Outlook Only, or Receive Items From Outlook Only (Figure J).

Figure J

Click the Scheduling tab. With the free version of Sync2 Cloud, you're limited to a manual synchronization; with the paid version, you can set up an automatic sync, from every five minutes to every 53 weeks (Figure K).

Figure K

Review the sections for Filters and Advanced; otherwise, your core settings are now in effect. To trigger a manual sync, click the Status header and select Sync All (Figure L).

Figure L

You can close the program. With either the free or paid version, you can always perform a manual sync by right-clicking on its System Tray icon and selecting Start Sync. With the paid version, the sync will occur automatically based on the frequency you set.

Don't miss must-see tips, videos, and galleries—subscribe to our Best of the Week newsletter. Subscribe

Also see