How to tag collaborators in Google Doc comments

Google Docs is a great way to collaborate while you're working from home. But if you add comments for your fellow workers to address, they might miss them. Find out how to avoid such a scenario.

If you collaborate with Google Docs, you're probably accustomed to adding comments for your fellow workers. You may assume those collaborators see those comments, but sometimes your words seem to linger, unnoticed. What gives? It could be those you've left the comments for simply didn't know your notes were waiting for their attention.

I've had this happen on more occasions than I care to remember. However, there's a very simple way to avoid that issue. Said way is to tag users in your comments. When you tag a user in a comment, that user will get a notification that the command is there, ready for their interaction. This is a sure-fire way to prevent your comments from languishing in a pool of impatience.

But, how do you tag collaborators in the comments of a Google document? It's incredibly simple. Let me show you.

SEE: Serverless computing: A guide for IT leaders (TechRepublic Premium)

How to tag collaborators in Google Docs

Open a document for editing. Highlight a section of text you want to comment on and click the + button in the right pane. In the comment text area, begin the comment with a + character and follow that immediately by either selecting the user you want to tag from the drop-down or typing their email address. Once the user has been added, type your comment. In the resulting popup, make sure to click the checkbox for Assign To, and then click Comment. The collaborator will receive an email, where they can either click to open the document and address the comment, or simply reply to the command from within the email (if they have a Gmail account).

And that's all there is to tagging collaborators in a Google document. By doing this, you ensure those collaborators don't miss out on your comments and collaborative efforts.

Google Weekly Newsletter Learn how to get the most out of Google Docs, Google Cloud Platform, Google Apps, Chrome OS, and all the other Google products used in business environments. Delivered Fridays Sign up today

Also see