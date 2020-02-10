How to upgrade CentOS from 8 to 8.1

If you've been waiting for the .1 update to the newly-released CentOS 8 platform, it's here and ready for installation.

It seems like you've only just installed CentOS 8 and it's already time to upgrade from 8.0 to 8.1. For many, that .1 upgrade means it's the best time to adopt the new release.

On the other hand, for those who are early adopters, it means the platform has finally achieved a new level of stability. If you're one of those early adopters, you're going to want to make that upgrade from 8.0 to 8.1 right away. Of course, if you're not sure what release you're on, you can always check with the command:

cat /etc/centos-release

If you've not already updated, the results of the command should be CentOS Linux release 8.0.1905 (Core). What you want to see is 8.1.1911 (Core). In order to do that, you must run the upgrade.

How to upgrade CentOS 8

Back at the terminal window, issue the command sudo dnf update -y and the update will proceed. It's a single command that will take care of everything necessary to run the upgrade. Depending on the speed of your network connection and hardware, the process can take some time.

Allow this to finish and, when prompted, reboot the machine. When the reboot completes, log back in and issue the command cat /etc/centos-release to see that your CentOS 8 machine is now running the latest version.

And that's all there is to updating that newly installed CentOS 8 machine from the .0 to the .1 release. Enjoy those new features and security fixes.

