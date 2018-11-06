How to upgrade to Mojave on macOS

Attention Apple shoppers, your laptop or desktop machine might be available for a Mojave update. If so, you should definitely do this. Why? Because you're an Apple fan, and you always want the newest shiniest thing. The truth is, Mojave does offer quite a bit of improvement over High Sierra, so there are plenty of reasons why you should update.

However, the update process for Mojave is a bit different than it was for previous iterations. You used to be able to open up the App Store and find the upgrade ready and waiting. Click on the Upgrade button, and you were good to go. That process is no longer the case. In fact, upgrading from High Sierra to Mojave is quite different.

Fear not, intrepid Apple fans, the steps for upgrading are just as simple as they previously were—it's just that the first step is found in a very different location. Let me show you how this is done.

SEE: macOS Mojave: A guide for IT leaders (Tech Pro Research)

Installation

Instead of opening the App Store, click the Apple menu on the desktop and then click About This Mac. In the Overview tab you'll see a Software Update button. Click that button. The system will check for an update and, if one is available, you'll be prompted to click to begin the process. If no update is available (as is the case with my already upgraded MacBook Pro), you'll see no update button.

And that, my Apple buddies, is all there is to upgrading your MacBook or iMac from High Sierra to Mojave. Trust me when I say the upgrade is worth the 30-60 minutes it'll take to complete. The interface is beautiful, and everything is as smooth as butter. Apple butter, that is. Yummy, delicious, trademarked Apple butter.

