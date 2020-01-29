Slack has a handy Activity pane that makes it easy to follow your mentions, replies, and more. Find out how to access and manage this tool.

How to use and manage the Slack Activity pane Slack has a handy Activity pane that makes it easy to follow your mentions, replies, and more. Find out how to access and manage this tool.

Slack is a productivity wonderland. With it, you can collaborate with teammates, connect with various services, and make your workspaces exactly what you need to make your team collaboration tool perfectly suited to meet your needs. Slack has so much to offer, there are probably features you had no idea were there.

One such feature is the Activity pane. This pane keeps you informed of mentions, keywords, reactions, and user groups. By using the Activity Pane, you make it much easier to view these interactions (otherwise, you could spend a good amount of time scrolling through the main window). But how do you activate and configure the Activity Pane? Let me show you.

SEE: VPN usage policy (TechRepublic Premium)

How to configure the Slack Activity pane on your desktop

Open the app and hit the Ctrl+Shift+M keyboard shortcut--this will open the Activity Pane on the right side of the app. Click the Options icon, which is the three small sliders to the left of the X in the upper-right corner of the app. In the resulting popup, you can enable or disable the different options. Once you've configured the Activity Pane to your liking, click the X in the upper right corner of the popup and you're done.

You can once again open or dismiss the Activity Pane with the Ctrl+Shift+M keyboard shortcut.

How to configure the Slack Activity pane on the Slack mobile app

With the mobile Slack app, you can view the Activity window by opening a workspace and tapping the menu button in the upper-right corner. From the drop-down menu, tap Activity. The Activity window will open and you can get a quick view of any replies and/or mentions you've had.

Note: With the mobile version of the app, you cannot configure the Activity window, but the hard-coded settings should be satisfactory.

I highly recommend you start making use of the Slack Activity pane. This feature will make your Slack experience significantly more efficient and productive. Once this feature finds its way into your daily usage, no one will be able to call you a slacker.

5G and Mobile Enterprise Newsletter Mobile security, remote support, 5G networks, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps are some of the topics we'll cover. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see