How to use Bleachbit to clean temporary files

You may not know it, but temporary files are probably littering your computer right at this very moment. Those temporary files come from the system, system applications, web browsers, email clients, and a number of other locations. Most often temporary files are, outside of taking up space, harmless.

Every so often, however, a temp file could contain sensitive information. When that's the case, the last thing you need is to have those temporary files hanging out on your system. What do you do?

One solution is the open source, cross-platform Bleachbit tool. Bleachbit does a great job of removing various temp files from your system.

Installing Bleachbit

You can download the Bleachbit installer file from the bleachbit.org website. The installer is only available for Linux and Windows (fret not, intrepid macOS users, they are working on a version for you as well).

Once installed, open the app, scroll through the left pane and select what you want to clean. To run the cleaning either click the magnifying glass or click the trash can. I recommend making your selections, and then clicking the magnifying lens, to run a test first. If all goes well with the test, click the trash can icon to run the cleaning.

Once cleaned, open the apps you cleaned, and you should notice they run better. It should be noted, that to clean temporary files from an app, the app must be closed first before running the cleaning. Also note, some cleaning functions (such as those associated with the likes of installers, such as apt or yum) do require administrative (or sudo) permissions to complete.

If you're looking for a temporary file cleaner, and you like the idea of open source, Bleachbit is your tool. Give it a go and see if it doesn't become your go-to temporary file cleaner.

