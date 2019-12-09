How to use new Safari shortcuts in iOS 13

In addition to the security improvements and features included in iOS 13, Apple updated its built-in Safari app, and the browser learned a few new tricks.

Image: Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple's latest version of iOS, iOS 13, includes many new features and changes to further enhance the user's experience while keeping security locked down tight.

One of the greatest apps ever launched on the iPhone and iPad is the Safari app, which ushered in an era of mobile internet access when the first version was released in 2007. iOS 13 ensures Safari is no slouch by incorporating new features into the already feature-rich browser. This includes productivity shortcuts that enhance the simplicity of using the app and, but address issues regarding bookmarks and open tabs.

Safari's toolbar is pretty simple to use--there are only five choices to make: Backward, forward, share, bookmarks, and new tab/page. About the latter, in the past you had to tap the icon, which would prompt you to open a new, single page or tab that must be selected; however, in iOS 13, holding the icon down will present all these options and allow you to select it in just one go (Figure A).

Figure A

The same logic applies to the bookmarks icon. Pressing and holding it down will bring up the overlay menu to either add the current site as a bookmark or to send it to your reading list (Figure B).

Figure B

If you work with multiple tabs at any given time, you know that it's really easy to lose track of how many tabs are open or what pages are loaded. If you hold down the bookmarks icon, you're now given the option to add all those tabs as bookmarks (Figure C) and save them to a folder called Saved Tabs (Figure D).

Figure C

Figure D

How great is that? It's amazing! If you enabled iCloud syncing for your bookmarks, you can now revisit those on your other devices when you're ready to sort through them.

Another neat tip: When you need to close all these tabs, you can hold down the new button and you'll have the option to close all open tabs at once. No more scrolling through pages or closing out each one. Also iOS 13 will now ask if you would like to enable automatic closing of multiple tabs after one day, week, or month (Figure E).

Figure E

You can also set this up to close them automatically if they've not been viewed recently (Figure F).

Figure F

Safari's toolbar has also learned some new tricks. By holding the dual-As icon, you can not only adjust the scale and text of the website you're viewing, you can make the Toolbar less obtrusive by tapping the Hide Toolbar selection to minimize it for easier viewing. The Request Desktop Website feature has been moved here, and the newest edition of Website Settings can be found there as well (Figure G).

Figure G

In iOS 13, the user can adjust website settings for individual sites and modify these settings at a granular level so each time you visit a specific site, it will automatically load based on the pre-configured settings. This allows you to always view content exactly as you like, based on your preferences (Figure H).

Figure H

