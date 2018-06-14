How to use Oracle's Internet Intelligence Map to view real-time threats



Just want a quick summary? Here's a look at how to use the Oracle Internet Intelligence Map:

Navigate to map.internetintel.oracle.com.

You'll land on the Country Statistics tab, where you can see live data about widespread internet outages in individual countries and drill down to see national statistics.

The other tab displays Traffic Shifts, or changes in how the internet is flowing in an individual country. You can drill down to see individual ISP statistics and national numbers here.

Oracle has publicly released a new tool that makes viewing the health of the internet in real time as easy as opening a web browser.

It's called the Oracle Internet Intelligence Map, and it was designed by the team at Oracle Internet Intelligence to display data indicating widespread internet outages, changes in traffic, and locations of emerging threats in real time.

Getting to the map is as easy as clicking on the link above, but once you're there you may wonder what kind of information you're getting and what it could mean. There's a lot to digest, and making the map's data actionable means knowing what it's displaying. Here's a rundown of the Oracle Internet Intelligence Map.

Country Statistics

When you navigate to map.internetintel.oracle.com you're greeted with the main screen of the Oracle Internet Intelligence Map: the Country Statistics tab (Figure A).

Image: Brandon Vigliarolo/TechRepublic

Here Oracle displays a live look at potential internet disruptions based on three statistics: BGP routes, traceroutes to responding hosts, and DNS queries from the target country to Oracle's servers.

Oracle director of internet analysis Doug Madory explains that those three statistics can help determine what kind of blackout is being suffered and gives the example of Syrian internet blackouts.

When traffic from Syria is likely being blocked Oracle sees a drop to zero in BGP and traceroutes, but DNS queries skyrocket, indicating traffic can get out but not in.

Drilling down into a specific country can be done by clicking on that country's name on the left side of the screen or its respective dot on the world map. When looking at an individual country you'll see details of traffic going in and out of its borders..

If you fullsize the country statistics tab (Figure B) you can clearly see traceroute, BGP, and DNS query data from the past 48 hours.

Image: Brandon Vigliarolo/TechRepublic

Traffic Shifts

Closing out the full screen statistics window and clicking back to go to the main Country Statistics screen you'll see a second tab: Traffic Shifts. Clicking on it will bring you to the screen shown in Figure C.

Image: Brandon Vigliarolo/TechRepublic

Here you can see statistics on any changes in the flow of internet traffic. "We call these Traffic Shifts and color them blue on the map because they aren 't necessarily outages or connectivity impairments. They are simply changes —good, bad or neutral —in how traffic is being routed through the Internet," Madory said.

Clicking on a country with a blue dot on the map will bring up data for individual ISPs for that country (Figure D).

Image: Brandon Vigliarolo/TechRepublic

Clicking on the name of an ISP will bring up detailed statistics about shifting traffic patterns for that provider (Figure E) as displayed by upstream peers.

Image: Brandon Vigliarolo/TechRepublic

All of that data is freely available on Oracle's Internet Intelligence Map, and now that you have an idea of what kind of data is being presented, its value is evident. For more details on specifics of Oracle's map, click on the link at the beginning of this article.

