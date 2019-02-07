How to use tab management with the Vivaldi browser

The Vivaldi browser is one of the most promising web browsers to come along in a while. With plenty of speed and a boatload of features that never feel like bloat, Vivaldi offers just about everything you need to make browsing efficient and user-friendly.
One such feature is the new tab management tool. You'll find similar features in other browsers, but Vivaldi takes tab management a step or two further than the competition.
SEE: Server deployment/migration checklist (Tech Pro Research)
How it works
How does it work? Let's find out.
If you right-click on any open Vivaldi tab, you will find a context menu that offers plenty of handy features. From this menu you can Reload, clone, pin, move, bookmark, save, close, hibernate, and reopen tabs. If you click the Customize option, the Vivaldi Settings window will open to the Tabs section, where you can further customize tabs.
If you opt to save all tabs as a session, a new window will appear where you can give the session a name and even select to save only the tabs in the current window. To open a saved session, click the Vivaldi "V" menu, select Open Saved Session, select the session you want to open and click Open. All of the saved tabs will open, ready for use.
The developers of the Vivaldi browser have done an outstanding job of making tabs incredibly powerful and user-friendly. If you haven't given Vivaldi a chance, do so and find out what you've been missing.
Also see
- How to use Vivaldi Quick Commands (TechRepublic)
- How to use Vivaldi's Web Panels (TechRepublic)
- Version 2.0 brings Vivaldi web browser inline with the competition (TechRepublic)
- How to use Vivaldi's Page Actions feature for a better browsing experience (TechRepublic)
- Vivaldi browsers adds synchronisation and speed in the upgrade to version 2.0 (ZDNet)
- What is SDN? How software-defined networking changed everything (ZDNet)
- The Best VPN services for 2019 (CNET)
- 5G: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)
Full Bio
Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com. He’s an avid promoter of open source and the voice of The Android Expert. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen.com.