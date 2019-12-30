How to use the Look Around feature in Apple Maps for a 360-degree view

Learn how you can take a 360-degree tour of many streets, cities, and other sites through Apple Maps.

Google Maps has long offered a handy feature called Street View, which lets you view and navigate a 360-degree view of a specific location. Those of you who use Apple Maps on your iPhone can now take advantage of a similar feature known as Look Around. Through Look Around, you can navigate the streets of certain cities via a 360-degree environment. You can pan left and right, move forward or backward, zoom in and out, and display both Look Around view and your regular maps view on the same screen. Let's take a look at Look Around.

Apple introduced Look Around to its Maps app with the release of iOS 13 in 2019. So you'll want to make sure that you've updated your iPhone to iOS 13 or higher. Next, open Apple Maps on your phone. Type the name of a city or a specific street address. If Look Around is available for that location, a thumbnail image with the title Look Around appears on the screen. Tap that thumbnail (Figure A).

You can now navigate that location. Swipe your finger left, right, up, down, or diagonally to pan around the scene (Figure B).

Use two fingers to zoom in or out of the view (Figure C).

Tap a specific point on the screen in front of the view and you can travel along the street or other location. If you see a side or crossing street, tap it to move in that direction (Figure D).

As you travel virtually through a city or other locale, the app flashes the names of landmarks and prominent spots. In many cases, you can tap on the name of a spot, and the app serves up details on it, including the address, phone number, and the button to get directions. Tap the X to close the details screen (Figure E).

You can more easily and quickly jump to a different spot using Look Around. Tap the double-arrow icon in the upper-left of the screen. The Look Around window shrinks to the top of the screen while your regular map view appears on the bottom. Drag your finger on the map view or tap on specific spot, and the Look Around view changes to that location (Figure F).

Finally, when you're finished with Look Around and want to return to the regular map view, just tap the Done button in the upper right.

