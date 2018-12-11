How to use the Mini-Update Tool to take control of Windows 10 updates

Microsoft has gone out of its way to make an update process for Windows 10 that is as automated, as seamless, and as painless for users as is possible. For the most part, they have been successful at this endeavor. However, occasionally, something goes wrong, an update fails, and users get frustrated, and even angry.

Unfortunately for users, Microsoft has chosen to limit both the amount of information available to explain what is going on when an update goes bad and the capabilities of the update management tools to fix the problem once it is discovered. In this situation, users have no choice but to turn to third-party developers for optional Windows 10 update management tools.

In a previous article, we discussed How to modify the Microsoft Windows 10 update process to suit your timetable. In this how-to tutorial, we show how the Windows 10 Mini-Update Tool, published by majorgeeks.com, can reveal more detailed information about the update process and provide the tools necessary to completely self-manage Windows 10 updates.

Installing Windows 10 Mini-Update Tool

As a general rule, before downloading and using any third-party application on your Windows 10 system, you should take a simple precaution and create a new system restore point. Type "restore point" into the Cortana search box and click the result associated with the Control Panel.

On the System Properties screen, shown in Figure A, click the button labeled Create and enter a distinctive description. Now, if something goes wrong, you can restore to a point where Windows 10 was working properly.

Figure A

Here is the link to the Windows 10 Mini-Update Tool from majorgeeks.com. Note that there are several "download" buttons on the page, but only one link leads to the correct application. Observe the link marked in Figure B. The correct link is located in the understated top box on the page.

Figure B

Clicking that link will start the download process for a zip file, which you can save anywhere on your hard drive, but its own folder is recommended. Once the download is complete, extract the two executable files contained in the zip file into a separate folder.

The two files are:

wumt_x64.exe, for the 64-bit version of Windows 10, and

wumt_x32.exe, for the 32-bit version of Windows 10

Double-click the appropriate file to start the Windows 10 Mini-Update Tool, as shown in Figure C. Click the Update button under the Update history menu item to check for the latest available updates from Microsoft. It is important to note that this tool is a supplement to the built-in tools found in Windows 10—those existing tools are not replaced or altered in any way.

Figure C

When using the Mini-Update Tool, users can download updates and hold them for installation at a later time, hide updates that repeatedly fail to install, and even change how Windows 10 updates are delivered in the first place.

Place a check in the box for Include drivers to see a list of available device driver updates, which can come in handy if a peripheral is not working properly and you don't want to track down the latest driver files from the manufacturer.

All in all, the Windows 10 Mini-Update Tool from majorgeeks.com adds another solid tool to your repertoire for managing the Windows 10 operating system. If Windows 10 updates cause you headaches, this tool may be worth a try.

