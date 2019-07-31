How to use the Spark email client to collaborate with teams

By in Mobility on July 31, 2019, 10:25 AM PST

Need to collaborate on email? Let Spark be your tool.

How to work with teams using the Spark email client Need to collaborate on email? Let Spark be your tool.

Android has a vast number of email clients available on the Google Play Store. Not all those apps are created equal. In fact, some of them are far better than others, and some offer features that should have significant appeal to busy users — especially those who collaborate on email with teams.

More about Mobility

That's right, collaborating on emails with teams. This is one feature, included with the Spark email client, which should have many a business user (or anyone that needs email collaboration) raising an eyebrow. Spark makes this process fairly straightforward.

SEE: VPN usage policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Let's find out how it works.

What you need

All you need to make this work is the Spark email client installed on your Android device and have it configured with your email address. You will also need those who want to collaborate to install Spark as well. I will assume you have taken care of this.

Creating a team

The first thing you need to do is create a team. To do this, follow these steps:

  1. Open Spark.
  2. Tap the menu button (three horizontal lines in the upper left corner).
  3. Tap Settings.
  4. Tap Teams.
  5. Tap Create a Team.
  6. Give the team a name, enable access to anyone on your domain (optional), and tap Create a Team (Figure A).
  7. Tap the check to save.
sparka.jpg

Figure A: Creating a Team on Spark.

Once you create your team, tap the Manage button and then, in the management window (Figure B), tap the Members button, and add members to the team.

sparkb.jpg

Figure B: The team management page.

Collaborating on an email

Now that you created a team and added teammates, it's time to collaborate on an email. To do this, tap the compose mail button (from the Spark main window), and then tap the + button at the bottom right corner (Figure C).

sparkc.jpg

Figure C: The Spark compose window.

When prompted, type the email addresses of those you want to collaborate with and tap SHARE (Figure D).

sparkd.jpg

Figure D: Adding collaborators to an email.

The teammate(s) you added will receive an email that allows them to join the collaboration. Once they join, they can then aid you in composing the email you shared. As long as you have that email open, you and your teammates can collaborate and discuss the composition.

Must-have feature for some

For some user types, this built-in collaboration is a must-have. If you tend to prefer a collaboration on certain emails, you will find Spark's Team feature to be an outstanding addition to the app.

Also see

sparkhero.jpg

Jack Wallen

Editor's Picks

By Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com. He’s an avid promoter of open source and the voice of The Android Expert. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen.com.

Related Topics:

Mobility Android Security Hardware Software Apple Google Mobility on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks