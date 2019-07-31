How to use the Spark email client to collaborate with teams

Need to collaborate on email? Let Spark be your tool.
Android has a vast number of email clients available on the Google Play Store. Not all those apps are created equal. In fact, some of them are far better than others, and some offer features that should have significant appeal to busy users — especially those who collaborate on email with teams.
That's right, collaborating on emails with teams. This is one feature, included with the Spark email client, which should have many a business user (or anyone that needs email collaboration) raising an eyebrow. Spark makes this process fairly straightforward.
SEE: VPN usage policy (TechRepublic Premium)
Let's find out how it works.
What you need
All you need to make this work is the Spark email client installed on your Android device and have it configured with your email address. You will also need those who want to collaborate to install Spark as well. I will assume you have taken care of this.
Creating a team
The first thing you need to do is create a team. To do this, follow these steps:
- Open Spark.
- Tap the menu button (three horizontal lines in the upper left corner).
- Tap Settings.
- Tap Teams.
- Tap Create a Team.
- Give the team a name, enable access to anyone on your domain (optional), and tap Create a Team (Figure A).
- Tap the check to save.
sparka.jpg
Once you create your team, tap the Manage button and then, in the management window (Figure B), tap the Members button, and add members to the team.
sparkb.jpg
Collaborating on an email
Now that you created a team and added teammates, it's time to collaborate on an email. To do this, tap the compose mail button (from the Spark main window), and then tap the + button at the bottom right corner (Figure C).
sparkc.jpg
When prompted, type the email addresses of those you want to collaborate with and tap SHARE (Figure D).
sparkd.jpg
The teammate(s) you added will receive an email that allows them to join the collaboration. Once they join, they can then aid you in composing the email you shared. As long as you have that email open, you and your teammates can collaborate and discuss the composition.
Must-have feature for some
For some user types, this built-in collaboration is a must-have. If you tend to prefer a collaboration on certain emails, you will find Spark's Team feature to be an outstanding addition to the app.
Also see
- Top 5 email clients for Android (TechRepublic)
- Android Q: Cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- How to schedule Android text messaging with Do It Later (TechRepublic)
- The 10 best smartphones you can buy right now (sorry, Huawei) (ZDNet)
- 5G smartphones: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- IT pro's guide to the evolution and impact of 5G technology (TechRepublic download)
- The 10 best smartphones you can buy right now (ZDNet)
- Best mobile VPN services for 2019 (CNET)
- The 10 most important iPhone apps of all time (Download.com)
- Smartphones and mobile tech: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)