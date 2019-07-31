How to use the Spark email client to collaborate with teams

Need to collaborate on email? Let Spark be your tool.

How to work with teams using the Spark email client Need to collaborate on email? Let Spark be your tool.

Android has a vast number of email clients available on the Google Play Store. Not all those apps are created equal. In fact, some of them are far better than others, and some offer features that should have significant appeal to busy users — especially those who collaborate on email with teams.

That's right, collaborating on emails with teams. This is one feature, included with the Spark email client, which should have many a business user (or anyone that needs email collaboration) raising an eyebrow. Spark makes this process fairly straightforward.

SEE: VPN usage policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Let's find out how it works.

What you need

All you need to make this work is the Spark email client installed on your Android device and have it configured with your email address. You will also need those who want to collaborate to install Spark as well. I will assume you have taken care of this.

Creating a team

The first thing you need to do is create a team. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Spark. Tap the menu button (three horizontal lines in the upper left corner). Tap Settings. Tap Teams. Tap Create a Team. Give the team a name, enable access to anyone on your domain (optional), and tap Create a Team (Figure A). Tap the check to save.

× sparka.jpg

Once you create your team, tap the Manage button and then, in the management window (Figure B), tap the Members button, and add members to the team.

× sparkb.jpg

Collaborating on an email

Now that you created a team and added teammates, it's time to collaborate on an email. To do this, tap the compose mail button (from the Spark main window), and then tap the + button at the bottom right corner (Figure C).

× sparkc.jpg

When prompted, type the email addresses of those you want to collaborate with and tap SHARE (Figure D).

× sparkd.jpg

The teammate(s) you added will receive an email that allows them to join the collaboration. Once they join, they can then aid you in composing the email you shared. As long as you have that email open, you and your teammates can collaborate and discuss the composition.

Must-have feature for some

For some user types, this built-in collaboration is a must-have. If you tend to prefer a collaboration on certain emails, you will find Spark's Team feature to be an outstanding addition to the app.

Mobile Enterprise Newsletter BYOD, wearables, IoT, mobile security, remote support, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps IT pros need to know about are some of the topics we'll address. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see



Jack Wallen