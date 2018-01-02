How to view and save images sent through Apple's iMessage app

Image: CNET

Receiving photos and videos through Apple's iMessage app over SMS or iMessages is a nice feature that many iPhone users utilize every day. Here's a quick tutorial on the easiest way to view and save all of these photos and videos in iOS 10+.

To view all media items received from a group or a person, navigate into the message thread, and then tap the details button ("i" button). In this view (Figure A), you will be able to see all attachments at the bottom; tapping Images shows all image and video files, and tapping Attachments lets you view all other attachment files.

Figure A

This view will show all files stored on your device that can be saved or deleted. To save a file, tap on one of the images, videos, or other attachment type, and then tap More. Once you're in this editing mode, you can tap multiple attachments, and then tap the Save button; also, you can tap the Trash icon to delete the attachment.

For more iOS tips and tricks, subscribe to our Apple Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see