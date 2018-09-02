How to watch Apple's September 12 event on any device

Apple has announced the date for its next event: September 12, 2018. September is typically the time Apple announces new products, so fans are sure to want to tune in.

As TechRepublic sister site CNET reported, rumors point to the announcement of three new iPhone models (one of which may have three rear cameras) along with the Apple Watch 4 and a new iPad Pro model.

Regardless of the truth to the rumors and product leaks, it's sure to be a can't-miss event for Apple fans. Here's how to watch the Apple's September 12, 2018 event.

How to watch the livestream of Apple's event on September 12

It's still a ways off, but that doesn't mean you can't get ready to watch Apple's "Gather Round" event now. Apple has already set up a page for the event, which is scheduled for September 12, 2018, at 10:00am Pacific time. From Apple's site, you can add the event to your calendar in order to get a reminder to tune in.

The way you watch the stream will vary based on the kind of device you're using.

macOS users: Those on macOS will have to watch using Safari, so be sure your browser is updated to the latest version before 10:00am PST on September 12.

iOS users: If you're going to stream the event on an iOS device, be sure it's updated as well—you'll need to stream it using Safari for iOS on a device running iOS 10 or later.

Windows users: Apple recommends Windows users watch the event using Microsoft Edge, though the event announcement also states that the stream may be accessible using newer versions of Chrome or Firefox.

On the big day, you'll want to tune in a bit early to be sure your browser is working properly. The last thing you want is to get ready at a quarter to 10:00am on September 12th, find out your browser isn't supported, and miss out on the announcement of the newest Apple hardware products and software innovations.

TechRepublic will update this article with any changes or new information about the event, so be sure to check back between now and September 12.

