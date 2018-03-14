Search

How to work with zip files in iOS 11

Learn how simple it is to zip and unzip files on iPads and iPhones running iOS 11.

March 14, 2018

Mobile users may be unsure how to handle zip files on their iOS devices, but there's no need to fret. There are ways to utilize zip files on an iPad or iPhone running iOS 11. With some third-party tools, you can even create zip files.

Follow this tutorial to learn how to handle zip files in iOS 11.

How to unzip files in iOS 11

The built-in Files app and Mail app in iOS 11 can handle viewing and exporting content from a zip file, but the apps don't work well for complex zip files or if you want to save the entire contents of the zip file.

Documents by Readdle is an excellent (and free at the time of this writing) app for zipping and unzipping files on iOS devices. It is one of the best and simplest utilities I have found for managing files on iOS from multiple sources and for handling desktop file formats, including zip files.

After you download the utility, drag and drop a zip file from Mail or another app into the Documents app, or use the Share options to copy the zip file to Documents by Readdle.

After the zip file is added to the Documents app, tap Documents and then tap the zip file to unzip it. The unzipped contents will appear in a new folder with the same name as the zip file (Figure A).

Figure A

readdlefigurea.jpg

With the Documents app, unzipping the entire file is as simple as tapping on the zip archive.

You can now use the unzipped files by opening them with another app directly from the Documents app.

How to zip files in iOS 11

When you're ready to zip and send one file or multiple files, the Documents app is a good tool to use.

To begin, ensure all of the files you want to zip have been copied into the Documents app, and then tap the Select button, and select as many documents or folders that you wish to include in the zip archive. When you're finished, tap the Zip option that appears in the left sidebar (Figure B).

Figure B

readdlefigureb.jpg

Selecting the zip option with one or multiple files selected gives you a zip archive containing those files almost immediately.

A new zip archive will be created with the selected files, and you can easily email that file or copy it into another app such as Dropbox, Files/iCloud Drive, etc. for sharing.

