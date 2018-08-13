How unsecured gateways put emergency first responders in real, physical danger

In 2016, security researcher Justin Shattuck stumbled upon a variety of vulnerabilities impacting Sierra Wireless mobile devices, according to Ars Technica. Shattuck found that many of Sierra Wireless' devices were on unsecure wireless gateways, exposing a lot of sensitive information about the networks they were connected to.

Unfortunately, Shattuck found many of the unsecured gateways had been placed in emergency vehicles, like police cars and ambulances, Ars Technica reported. The devices were broadcasting the locations of first responders (putting them in physical danger), as well as opening configurations that hackers could use to control devices. Because of this vulnerability, malicious users could possibly take control of in-vehicle computers, dash cams, and more, said Ars Technica.

After almost two years of investigation, Shattuck found other wireless gateway providers, like Moxa and Digi, to also have unsecured networks. Despite bringing the problem to the surface, Shattuck found that the unsecured devices were also being used by remote pipelines, hydrogen refueling stations, traffic monitoring systems, tolls, bridges, and airports, according to Ars Technica.

These vulnerabilities endanger not only the network users, but the public as well. If a cybercriminal were to gain control of the unsecured device, they could shut down airports, circumnavigate police officers, and more.

"If someone can tell where those police officers are, then you can start to reroute them," Shattuck said in Ars Technica's report. "You can monitor them. You can tamper with the trusted device by taking it offline or man-in-the-middle the service."

The findings show how critical it is that any connected devices, and the gateways they connect through, be fully vetted for proper security protocols. The continued rise of tech trends like the Internet of Things (IoT) are making this even more serious of a threat.

Organizations must stay vigilant in keeping their wireless networks safe and secure, which is something Shattuck hopes to bring to the forefront of conversation. He spoke about his findings at the 2018 Black Hat event in Las Vegas last week.

