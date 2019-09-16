How will autonomous vehicles affect your industry?

by in Innovation on September 16, 2019, 11:31 AM PST

Take this quick, multiple choice survey and tell us about how your organization uses—or plans to use—autonomous transportation.

Autonomous cars as a service: How Panasonic is preparing for a future where most drivers don't own cars Panasonic is preparing for a future where autonomous cars upend the auto industry and most cars are sold to ride-sharing companies like Uber or Lyft.

Are we there yet?

When it comes to driverless cars or Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs) the answer is emphatically yes as driverless cars, trucks, semis, delivery vehicles, drones, and other UAVs are poised to unleash a new level of automation in the enterprise. 

Exactly how autonomous vehicles are impacting the enterprise today — and tomorrow — is the topic of TechRepublic's sister site TechRepublic Premium's next special feature survey, and we want to hear from you. 

SEE: IT leader's guide to the future of autonomous vehicles (TechRepublic Premium)

The survey contains 10 or fewer multiple choice questions and should take less than five minutes to complete. You'll be asked questions about how autonomous transportation will affect your industry—in both positive and negative ways, your company's plans for autonomous transportation, and any concerns you may have about autonomous transportation.

Take the TechRepublic Premium survey on Autonomous Vehicles in the Enterprise.

By Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman

