HP announces new sterilizable, hospital-friendly PCs and display

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

New devices from HP are easy for health workers to sanitize, and are equipped with RFID for easy badge reading and fingerprint scanning.

The HP EliteBook has a physically isolated security controller and other security features to help medical professionals remain compliant.

HP unveiled a new line of devices designed specifically for the healthcare sector, capable of withstanding constant sanitization and equipped with beefed-up security features that align with most hospital guidelines, according to a Monday press release.

The new devices include the HP EliteBook 840 G5 Healthcare Edition notebook, the HP EliteOne 800 G4 23.8 Healthcare Edition All-in-One (AiO), and the HP Healthcare Edition HC270cr Clinical Review Display.

These devices also allow for fingerprint or badge sign-in, which can increase efficiency for healthcare workers who, on average, log into workstations and applications 70 times a day, according to the press release. This could help make it easier for hospital staff to follow security procedures and maintain compliance regarding electronic medical records.

About 1.7 million healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) break out in U.S. hospitals each year, according to HP. All three of HP's machines are built to handle constant cleaning from germicidal wipes, the release noted, which previously have been known to degrade the screens of computers and tablets.

SEE: Electronic data retention policy (Tech Pro Research)

HP has also prioritized security for their new line, providing "maximum device and data protection to comply more easily with HIPAA requirements," according to the press release. More than 16 million healthcare records were exposed or stolen last year, with each breach costing patients about $350, HP noted. In addition to their internal security features, the devices also have privacy screens.

"With HP's new Healthcare Edition notebook, All-in-One, and clinical review display, we are delivering solutions that are safer, smarter and more secure for healthcare," said Alex Cho, vice president and general manager of commercial PCs at HP Inc. "Our latest offerings help providers protect patients and their data, streamline workflows, and facilitate collaboration across the care continuum to deliver effective patient-centered care."

The notebook will be released in May, while the desktop and display will be available in June, according to HP.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see