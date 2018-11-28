Hardware

HP launches new ProBooks for smaller enterprises

The PC vendor rolled out a few workhorse laptops designed for small businesses and mobile pros looking for values.

By | November 28, 2018, 6:47 AM PST

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

HP launched a set of new ProBooks designed for small businesses.

The PC vendor launched HP ProBook 400 G6 series PCs, which are designed to be value workhorse devices with low price points.

The portfolio utilizes the design language from its mainstream and premium PCs with slim designs and narrow bezels, adds business features to secure firmware and BIOS, and includes the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors.

HP said the PCs will start at $589.

The HP ProBook 430 G6, which weighs in at 3.28 pounds, offers a range of Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 processors and has a 13.3-inch display. The 440 G6 is similar but offers a 14-inch display. And the HP ProBook 450 G6 is a laptop with a 15.6 inch display.

