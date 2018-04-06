HP unveils ZBook Studio x360, 'world's most powerful' laptop for professionals

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

HP recently released a number of fifth-generation HP ZBook Mobile Workstations designed for creative and technical professionals, executives, and students.

The HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 is the world's most powerful convertible PC with the world's brightest 4K laptop display, for a premium user experience.

On Thursday, HP unveiled a number of new, fifth-generation ZBook Mobile Workstations, designed with technical and creative professionals, executives, and students in mind.

Of particular interest to tech professionals is the HP ZBook Studio x360 G5, which the company has dubbed "the world's most powerful convertible PC."

The laptop offers professional-grade performance needed to run multiple apps at once, according to a press release. It features NVIDIA graphics and Intel Xeon processors, which allow users to edit high-resolution images with no delay. It also includes up to 4TB local PCIe NVMe storage, that is up to 21 times faster than standard HDD storage and six times faster than SATA SSD, the release said.

The release is the latest in a number of moves made by HP to appeal to enterprise users. In February, it announced the "world's thinnest" 14-inch laptop and workstation aimed at improving flexibility, battery life, and security for business professionals.

The ZBook Studio x360 G5 also features the world's brightest 4K laptop display—20% brighter than the Apple MacBook Pro, and 50% brighter than Dell XPS, according to the product page.

The machine is 15.6" wide and 20.4 mm thick. It weighs just under 5 pounds, according to the product page. The 360-degree hinge design allows the machine to transition from laptop to tablet to display mode as well.

The ZBook Studio x360 5G includes a host of other features, such as Windows 10 Pro, and IR camera for facial recognition, and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports. The battery can last up to 16 hours, and recharge 50% in just 30 minutes, according to the product page—a benefit for business travelers.

HP also announced the ZBook x2, dubbed "the world's most powerful detachable PC," as well as the ZBook17 G5, the ZBook 15 G5, the ZBook 15v G5, and the DreamColor Z27x G2 Studio Display.

The ZBooks will ship in May, the release noted. The HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 will start at $1,300. You can see more pricing information here.

"Today's mobile users are looking for premium products with outstanding performance, differentiated design, resilient security and practical collaboration tools to create anytime, anywhere, without limits," Xavier Garcia, vice president and general manager of HP Z Workstations, said in the release. "Whether it's the game-changing design of the world's most powerful convertible PC, the world's most powerful mobile workstation or the world's most secure mobile workstations, HP is delivering the products that creative and technical workers crave."

