HP updates business computing lineup with 'world's thinnest mobile workstation'

HP announced a host of new devices designed to improve productivity for professionals who work from multiple locations and are concerned about security.

HP's new EliteBook 840 G5 is the world's thinnest 14-inch business notebook, while the HP ZBook 14u G5 is the world's thinnest professional workstation.

On Wednesday, HP unveiled a number of new devices and accessories designed to improve productivity and ease of use for modern professionals. The new lineup includes the "world's thinnest" 14-inch laptop and workstation, according to an HP press release.

Today's workforce requires more flexibility in terms of when and how work gets done, according to a press release: For example, 62% of people work from more than one location, and 81% work during their personal time, according to HP research, so devices must be able to seamlessly connect 24/7.

Security is also of utmost importance, as nearly 70% of organizations reported compromised laptops in the past two years, according to a report from SANs cited in the release. HP's new offerings seek to meet these needs for professionals.

The HP EliteBook 800 series—its best-selling commercial notebook line—now features 8th generation Intel Core vPro processors, with up to 14 hours of battery life and the ability to charge 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes. The HP EliteBook 840 G5 is now the world's thinnest 14-inch business notebook with an 8th generation Intel Core processor and discrete graphics, according to the release.

HP's ZBook 14u/15u mobile workstations are the first on the market to include an integrated privacy screen, according to HP. The workstations feature 8th generation Intel Core Quad Core Processors with vPro technology and AMD Radeon Pro graphics to help provide fast, reliable performance for 24/7 workloads. The HP ZBook 14u G5 is the world's thinnest professional workstation, at 17.9 mm and weighing just 3.27 pounds, the release noted.

"The game has changed and standard issued corporate devices of the past no longer meet the needs of the workforce of the future, particularly among Gen X to Gen Z professionals," Alex Cho, vice president and general manager of commercial PCs at HP, said in the release. "Our latest EliteBook and ZBook offerings set new standards for design, performance, and functionality. Whether it's the world's thinnest devices or the industry's most robust security features, HP is redefining the commercial PC experience for the modern workforce."

The new hardware offerings also include additional security protections: Along with HP Sure View, HP Sure Click, Windows Hello, and HP Multi-Factor Authenticate, the EliteBook 800 series and the ZBook 14u/15u also include HP's Endpoint Security Controller, which monitors, protects, and recovers the BIOS, the operating system, and critical applications in the event of a security incident, HP noted.

The new EliteBook 800 series machines and the ZBook 14u and 15u will all be available in February. The machines all start between $1,029 and $1,109.

