HPE's Blockchain as a Service offers faster deployments and 'massive scalability'

On Friday, HPE announced its first Blockchain as a Service solution for enterprises, meant to help businesses deploy the distributed ledger technology more quickly and easily.

HPE's Mission Critical Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) will allow businesses to run distributed ledger workloads on the highest availability enterprise platforms, according to a press release. Mission Critical DLT can be used to record transactions across a decentralized network of computers.

Blockchain solutions like this have a wide range of potential applications across industries, including finance, retail and manufacturing, healthcare, and government. The business value-add of blockchain is expected to grow to more than $176 billion by 2025, and to exceed $3.1 trillion by 2030, according to Gartner.

SEE: The executive's guide to implementing blockchain technology

Many organizations seeking blockchain solutions are finding that generic infrastructure and public cloud environments cannot support the requirements they need in terms of performance, security, scalability and resiliency, the release noted. Mission Critical DLT offers availability and fault protection for enterprise applications, as well as scalability and SQL integration.

The Mission Critical DLT solution was developed in partnership with R3, and is offered on HPE Integrity NonStop platforms. "This combination enables customers to execute distributed-ledger workloads in environments that demand 100 percent fault tolerance at mission critical levels and ensures massive scalability to grow with the business as well as SQL integration with legacy systems," according to the release.

"Enterprises interested in blockchain are realizing that public cloud alone does not always meet their non-functional requirements," Raphael Davison, HPE's worldwide director for blockchain, said in a press release. "As they look to scale, they recognize that, for mission-critical processes, on-premise infrastructure must be part of the mix of traditional IT, private and public cloud that's needed to meet the requirements of enterprise-grade blockchain workloads."

HPE Mission Critical DLT will be commercially available in early 2018. Customers will also be able to purchase access to this solution in a "DLT as a Service" environment for serious trials and production use later in the year, the release noted.

HPE is not the only tech company offering Blockchain as a Service: In October, Oracle unveiled its Blockchain Cloud Service, which allows customers to build their own blockchain network while Oracle manages the infrastructure behind it. And in 2016, Microsoft also announced a partnership with R3 to help further develop its Blockchain as a Service offerings.

These partnerships may help businesses begin to tap the many potential uses of blockchain. Despite the business value of blockchain, the technology remains murky for many executives. To learn more about what blockchain is and its many applications, click here.

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

1. On Friday, HPE announced its first Blockchain as a Service solution for enterprises, meant to help businesses deploy the distributed ledger technology more quickly and easily.

2. The Mission Critical DLT solution was developed in partnership with R3, and is offered on HPE Integrity NonStop platforms. It will be available in early 2018.

3. The business value-add of blockchain is expected to grow to more than $176 billion by 2025, and to exceed $3.1 trillion by 2030, according to Gartner.

Image: iStockphoto/NicoElNino

Keep up to date on all of the newest tech trends. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see