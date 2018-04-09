HP's first Chromebook detachable offers lightweight option for business travelers

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

The new HP Chromebook x2 is the world's first Chromebook detachable, which includes up to 10 hours of battery life and 7th Gen Intel Core processors.

HP's Chromebook x2 tablet and keyboard combination is 15.3 mm thin and weighs 3.14 pounds.

On Monday, HP unveiled the Chromebook x2, which it has dubbed "the world's first Chromebook detachable." The device can operate as a standalone tablet or with a keyboard, offering a new way for users to interact with the device and the Google ecosystem, according to a press release.

Chromebooks are one of the fastest-growing PCs on the market, with shipments increasing more than 50% over the past two years, according to IDC. Chrome OS also currently holds close to 60% of the K-12 mobile computing market share, as reported by our sister site ZDNet.

The Chromebook x2 will aim to meet demand to access the Google ecosystem on different form factors, the release noted. It could also be a strong option for business travelers who want to more easily connect to the Google ecosystem from a convertible device.

"The HP Chromebook x2 hits a trifecta for customers, combining the productivity of the Chrome OS and power of the world's most-used app platform into a versatile form factor ideal for experiencing all the Google ecosystem has to offer," Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager of consumer personal systems at HP said in the release. "As the world's first Chromebook detachable, it will unlock new ways for people to create, collaborate and consume within Chrome and the Google Play Store."

SEE: IT hardware procurement policy (Tech Pro Research)

In terms of features, the Chromebook x2 includes 10 hours of battery life. In its tablet-only form, it is 8.2 mm thick and weighs 1.62 pounds. With the included keyboard, the device is 15.3 mm thick and weighs 3.14 pounds. The device also includes 7th Gen Intel Core processors, and up to 8GB LPDDR3 of memory, the release said.

The Chromebook x2 features a magnetic hinge, allowing users to easily detach the tablet or flip to different display modes, the release noted. It also includes a Quad HD 12.3-inch diagonal Corning Gorilla Glass four touch display, for improved durability and scratch resistance.

In terms of storage, the device offers up to 32GB of built-in storage, with MicroSD expansion up to 256GB. It also comes with 100GB of free Google Cloud storage for two years. The Chromebook x2 also includes two USB Type C jacks for data transfer, charging, and display, as well as a MicroSD port and audio jacks.

The Chromebook detachable could prove to be a worthy competitor to the iPad for both business and education users, with a lower price point ($600) and support for a stylus. It is expected to be available on HP.com and at Best Buy on June 10, according to the release.

Keep up to date on all of the newest tech trends. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see