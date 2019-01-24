HP's slim new $549 ProBooks target SMBs, mobile workers

On Thursday, HP unveiled two new ProBooks designed for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and mobile professionals with a range of security features, near borderless displays, and fast charging options.

The HP ProBook 445 G6 and HP ProBook 455 G6 both feature a slim chassis and a near-borderless display that open up 180-degrees for easier content sharing, according to HP. They run on Windows 10 Pro, and users have the option to select the AMD Ryzen processor of their choice, which run on Windows 10 Pro, according to HP.

SEE: IT hardware procurement policy (Tech Pro Research)

Meant for business professionals who move between locations and modalities, the ProBooks have aluminum keyboard decks and durable, stamped aluminum covers. For security, the laptops include HP BIOSphere Gen4 firmware-level automation, automatic updates and security checks for enhanced security, and include multi-factor authentication options with fingerprints and facial recognition. Each machine holds up to 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA storage.

With a fast charge option, the ProBook 445 and ProBook 455 can recharge up to 50% battery life in 30 minutes. The laptops also allow professionals to transition from laptop to desktop with support for cable docking via USB-C.

The difference between the two are primarily in size: The ProBook 445 has a 14" display and weighs 3.5 pounds, while the ProBook 455 has a 15.6" display and weighs 4.4 pounds.

The HP ProBook 445 G6 and HP ProBook 455 G6 will face competition from a number of other business laptops on the market, many of which were unveiled at CES 2019, including the HP EliteBook x360 830 G5 for mobile workers, the Dell XPS 13, and the Dell Latitude 7400.

However, both ProBooks start at $549, making them a lower cost option than many competitors. The machines will be available in January.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The HP ProBook 445 G6 and HP ProBook 455 G6 were designed for SMBs and mobile professionals.

The new ProBooks will be available in January, starting at $549.

Microsoft Weekly Newsletter Be your company's Microsoft insider with the help of these Windows and Office tutorials and our experts' analyses of Microsoft's enterprise products. Delivered Mondays and Wednesdays Sign up today

Also see