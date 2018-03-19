Search

HTC VIVE announces price for the VIVE Pro VR headset, opens preorders

The new HTC VIVE Pro will be priced at $799 and can be preordered today for early April shipment. The price of the original VIVE is dropping to $499.

By | March 19, 2018, 10:45 AM PST

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:
  • HTC has announced its latest VR headset, the VIVE Pro, and has also opened up preorders for the $799 unit.
  • The HTC VIVE Pro offers 78% increase in resolution over the previous VIVE model and is also capable of wireless connectivity using WiGig technology.

HTC's new flagship VR headset, the VIVE Pro, is now available for preorder for $799.

Included with the new VR headset is a six-month subscription to VIVEPORT, a VR gaming subscription service where subscribers can choose five titles from the service's catalog to rent at any given time. After the trial expires a VIVEPORT subscription will cost $8.99 per month, though purchasing a subscription prior to March 22nd will lock in the current rate of $6.99 per month, which will increase to $8.99 at that point.

Along with the release of the VIVE Pro, HTC is reducing the cost of the currently available VIVE headset to $499, a reduction of $100. Purchasing the currently available VIVE includes a two-month subscription to VIVEPORT and a free copy of Fallout 4 VR.

The VIVE Pro's capabilities

The VIVE Pro will begin shipping on April 5, 2018, and is a considerable upgrade over the previous VIVE model, all without needing much in the way of upgrades to the PC that powers the headset (VIVE units aren't standalone).

The VIVE Pro has dual OLED screens with a resolution of 2880x1600, a 78% increase in resolution over the current generation VIVE. It has a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 110 degree field of view and can be used with the current generation of controllers and base stations.

The VIVE Pro VR headset is also WiGig compatible, meaning that users won't need to tether it to a computer or base station, provided they're willing to pay for a separate wireless module, which hasn't been priced or given a release date yet.

HTC VIVE US general manager Daniel O'Brien said that the VIVE Pro is designed to deliver "the best quality display and visual experience to the most discerning VR enthusiasts," as well as offering a premium product to drive adoption of VR technology and products.

Developers interested in becoming a part of HTC's vision for the future of VR can learn more about building applications for the HTC VIVE Pro at the VIVE developer's portal. Like other VR development platforms, VIVE makes use of Unity and the Unreal Engine and a proprietary SDK for building apps.

vive-pro.jpg
Image: HTC VIVE

About Brandon Vigliarolo

Brandon writes about apps and software for TechRepublic. He's an award-winning feature writer who previously worked as an IT professional and served as an MP in the US Army.

