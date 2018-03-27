Huawei's new P20 smartphone targets professionals with high-end, AI-assisted camera

Image: Huawei / YouTube

Huawei has set its sights on making the best smartphone for photographers with its new flagship P20 and P20 Pro smartphones.

Launched today, the new devices are designed to rival the Samsung S9 for photographic excellence, with a 12-MP dual-Leica camera on the P20 and a 40MP triple-Leica camera on the Pro, paired with a hybrid optical-digital zoom and large pixel sensor size to capture more light than the Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone X.

To further boost image quality for amateur photographers, the phone includes a series of features that use machine learning to dynamically optimize its camera settings to capture the best image across 500 different scenarios. Six new scenery detection functions that will do things like helping ensure the landscape is horizontal, and predictive focus and intelligent motion detection will make it easier to take pictures of moving objects — with the phone able to capture images in 0.3 seconds. This is in addition to features such as machine-learning aided image stabilization that Huawei claims will eliminate the need for tripods, low-light detection and 960 fps slow motion.

"They've really scaled up on the camera capability, they're really trying to have an even better camera than what Samsung has on the market, and Samsung has been the leader so far in terms of camera technology," said Gartner research VP Annette Zimmerman.

"Their emphasis is to make the consumer a more professional photographer. Samsung is more about enjoying the moment and cool features, but Huawei is going in the direction of people who don't want to just put a quick snapshot on Facebook, but who see themselves as more of an artist."

"We're introducing professional camera technologies on a tiny-sized smartphone," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, at the P20 launch in Paris.

"It is designed for professional photography," he said, adding the P20 had a higher rating than the S9+ and iPhone X in the DXOMark photography benchmark and had 102,400 ISO sensitivity, the same as the Canon 5D Mark IV.

Huawei is the world's third-largest smartphone vendor after Samsung and Apple — shipping 153 million smartphones last year — and the P20 is a statement of Huawei's ambition to be a major player, according to Dominic Sunnebo, global director at Kantar Worldpanel ComTech.

"When you ship over 150 million smartphones a year, your days of being described as a challenger are numbered. So while Huawei's ambitions to surpass Apple and Samsung might seem bold, its heavy investment in research and development suggests there's real depth to what it wants to achieve," he said.

The phones are integrated with Google Assistant, with the ability to use voice commands to take a selfie using the P20 and P20 Pro's 24MP front-facing cameras, which also includes an ability that helps faces stand out from their background.

While the devices are targeted at consumers, it could fill a gap for business professionals who want to capture quality images and video without taking the next step and buying a high-end digital camera.

Users will be able to admire the images they capture on the 2,244 x 1,080 resolution, 5.8-inch LED screen on the P20 and 2,240 x 1,080 resolution, 6.1-inch OLED display with a high-color gamut on the P20 Pro — with a small notch containing a speaker and sensors at the top of each display.

The phone's ability to pick out the best image settings comes courtesy of its dedicated Neural Processing Unit, a chip designed to carry out AI-related tasks, such as image recognition, more rapidly.

This chip is also used to power other features, such as the ability to take a photo of a real-life object and find it for sale on Amazon.

Other features allow photos to be converted into the style of famous artists, for example with very long exposure you can create Picasso-style images.

The Octa-core handsets run the latest version of Android, version 8.1 or Oreo.

Battery life should be no slouch, about 25% better than phones like the iPhone X according to Huawei, with a 3,400mAH in the P20 and 4,000 in the P20 Pro and edgeless fingerprint scanners on the P20 and the P20 Pro will make logging in easier.

Where will the P20 be available?

Global smartphone sales are in decline, according to figures from Gartner, and the P20 appears to be an attempt by Huawei to stand out from a marketplace full of mid-range smartphones with good-enough performance and apps for the vast majority of people — many of whom are holding on to their smartphones for longer and longer periods.

Gartner's Zimmerman expects the Huawei's main focus with the P20 will be consolidating its foothold in Europe, currently its strongest market.

"It's a very important product to them to continue their march into the European market, with the most important markets to Huawei at the moment in terms of volume and market share being France, Germany, UK, Italy and Spain."

Huawei's plans for the US are far less certain, none of the US phone networks currently offer Huawei phones and the national retailer Best Buy also recently decided to stop selling Huawei products. Huawei's difficulties in the US coincide with growing political concern about the security risks of using Chinese-made computer equipment and a desire to prioritize domestic products.

"That is pretty bad for them, obviously and we don't know what the future is," said Zimmerman.

"The problem is they don't have a carrier and they need to work with carriers to have any sort of standing in that market. It's always been very small in the US and maybe it's a lost market, I don't know if they're going to tackle that market now differently because basically at the moment they are kind of shunned."

The Huawei P20 Series is available to buy in the UK in April, and to pre-order from today, from retailers including Carphone Warehouse and EE. In the UK the P20 is available from EE on a variety of plans starting from £31 per month. The P20Pro is available on the same 24-month plan for £39 a month and a one-off cost of £50.

Specs

Huawei P20:

Chipset: Octa core Kirin 970 chipset

CPU: 4 x Cortex A73 @ 2.36GHz, 4 x Cortex A53 @ 1.8GHz

Memory: 4GB of RAM

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 3400mAh

Thickness: 7.65mm

Huawei P20 Pro: