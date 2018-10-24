Hyperloop coming to Abu Dhabi in 2019, offering next-gen transport for business travel

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is bringing its low-pressure tube-based transport system to Abu Dhabi in the UAE in late 2019, according to a Wednesday report from Reuters.

HyperloopTT is one of the main companies working to bring the Hyperloop model to fruition. As noted on the company's website, its system is designed for both passengers and cargo, and can travel at speeds of up to 1,223 km/h.

"Passengers and goods will travel in pressurized capsules floating on a frictionless magnetic cushion within the tubes," the website said. "Capsules are powered by a linear induction motor, an electromagnetic propulsion, and embedded rechargeable batteries. As a result, the system is silent and emission-free."

SEE: Travel and business expense policy (Tech Pro Research)

Each 30-meter long capsule can hold 28-40 passengers, and the goal is for a capsule to depart every 40 seconds under ideal conditions, the website noted. At peak efficiency, 164,000 passengers can be moved per day through the system.

As mentioned in the report, a contract was signed in April 2018 between HyperloopTT and Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties to work on a 10km track near the border of neighboring city Dubai. A contract signed in 2016 prompted a study of whether or not Abu Dhabi could be connected with Al Ain via Hyperloop, the report said.

Virgin Hyperloop One, previously headed by Richard Branson, has been working on its own Hyperloop track in Dubai. The firm is working on building an office in Dubai and hopes to offer Hyperloop transport between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in just 12 minutes.

Hyperloop is poised to bring major levels of innovation to transportation. By making long-distance travel cheaper and more accessible, it can further globalize businesses and forever shift how professionals think about their work travel and commute. This could even change real estate prices and tourism efforts, as noted by Jason Hiner on ZDNet. Other major players in the space include ET3 Global Alliance and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

HyperloopTT is building a Hyperloop transportation track in Abu Dhabi starting in Q3 2019.

Hyperloop could revolutionize business travel and commutes, changing the way professionals think about work.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see