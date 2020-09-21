IBM offering certifications and expertise on hybrid cloud environments this week

At the inaugural Digital Developer Conference, Hybrid Cloud is a free educational resource for developers around the world.

This week, IBM will kickstart the inaugural Digital Developer Conference: Hybrid Cloud designed for those interested in learning more from world-class experts about how to build applications across hybrid cloud environments.

Attendees will also learn about the value of developing across clouds as well as have the chance to discover how Red Hat OpenShift accelerates application development and helps simplify the difficult task of managing Kubernetes through hands-on labs.

There will be two conference days for developers across the world. The event for developers in the Americas and Europe will start at 9 am on Sept. 22, and for the Asia Pacific region, the event will start at 8:30 am on Sept. 24.

"The people and the problems, not the products, that's what we're talking about in this conference. That's what differentiates us," said Todd Moore, vice president of open technology at IBM. "We're trying to help people solve other problems and build trust."

As with most events this year, IBM was forced to make the entire thing virtual after having a similar event last year. But Moore said IBM was uniquely prepared to go fully digital thanks to its experience with making their past events available through the web.

He noted that IBM has been holding virtual conferences since last year, so organizers only had to make a few tweaks to make their developer conference available for everyone at home.

Significant portions of the event will focus on Kubernetes, microservices, and other new tools or systems that developers need to have some experience with these days.

"One of the unique things we're doing with this conference is the Red Hat side of the house has offered to put up some courses and allow you to get a certification on Open Shift after the conference. We also have a badging program as well so developers who come into this can not only see the keynotes and listen to the speakers, but they'll also be able to engage in workshops," Moore said.



"Then there is this live Twitch stream we have which is like a watch party. People were missing that ability to get together and share and be part of a conference. We don't get any other way. The Twitch watch party will be a place where, after the presenter is done, they'll come and they'll join the watch party and people can ask questions and interact and they can make a connection because that's the part that has been lacking as we squash all physical activity together."

Developers will have the opportunity to get started on a Red Hat OpenShift certification with an offer on select Red Hat courses and certification services post-conference, taking them from theory to practice. OpenShift, Moore explained, is a Kubernetes development platform that provides tools for accelerating application development and provides a seamless and consistent environment across all cloud platforms.

Moore said the event organizers are expecting about 8,000 people to participate in the conference, and they hope speakers can shed light on some of the most recent advancements with cloud environments, Kubernetes and microservices.

"Kubernetes isn't necessarily the easiest technology to get going in and to completely understand, and I think for developers, that's the real benefit of going with something that seamlessly goes across everybody's cloud. You're a hero because you can develop everything and it goes anywhere with a hell of a lot less friction," Moore said.

"I think that, because people are home and because they're trying to learn new skills and develop, they may be more likely not to get distracted by the conference and the things going around and actually work through in the workshop."

