IBM partnership aims to create smart shipping port with IoT sensors, AI, big data

IBM will be working to turn the Port of Rotterdam—Europe's largest shipping port—into the model smart shipping port of the future, the port announced Wednesday.

In the long-term effort, the port will use Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data to become more efficient and cost-effective, the press release said. The project may show how emerging technologies can be used to alter workplaces and industries, and its success may drive other ports to do the same.

The IoT sensors are a key feature of the smart port, as they will measure weather, water, and communications data. The data will provide insights into the port's activities, and may be able to help employees reduce wait times and select the best entry and exit times for the cargo ships.

The data, along with real-time information from ship captains and other officials, will be available in a dashboard, granting all parties the necessary information to fully use the port, according to the release.

The efforts are part of preparing the port for connected and autonomous cargo transportation, the release said. Aside from prepping for the shipping of the future, the sensors and data may provide a better understanding of the port, leading to more cost-effective procedures and efficiency in shipping.

Shipping companies and the port could save up to $80,000 an hour with the fully implemented changes, the release said.

Additional tech will be used in the port's greater digital transformation strategy, including sensor-equipped buoys to determine the best time for ships to dock and 3D metal printing to create ship parts.

There are other ventures to digitize and connect the shipping industry. In March, IBM and Maersk announced a partnership to speed up the shipping industry through blockchain technology.

Other technologies have been used to push other segments of the shipping industry towards greater digital transformation. Tesla's autonomous semi-truck could aid the trucking sector, with Uber Freight on-demand trucking service offering similar impacts.

