IBM platform will bring cloud-native capabilities to on-premises infrastructure

On Wednesday, IBM announced a new IBM Cloud Private software platform to help businesses extend cloud-native tools across both public and private clouds.

IBM Cloud Private software—built on an open source Kubernetes-based container architecture—supports both Docker containers and Cloud Foundry, to allow for easier integration and portability of workflows between any cloud environment. It aims to give companies the ability to create on-premises cloud capabilities that are similar to public clouds, to accelerate app development, according to a press release.

The company also announced a new container-optimized version of its core enterprise software, including IBM WebSphere Liberty, Db2, and MQ. This will make it easier for businesses to share data and grow applications consistently across public and private clouds.

For example, an airline could use IBM Cloud Private to create an application that tracks frequent flyer miles in a private cloud, and connect it to a new mobile app in the public cloud, the release noted. And a financial services firm could use the platform to keep customer data in-house to meet security and regulatory requirements, while still tapping analytic tools and machine learning found in the public cloud to better find investment trends.

Public cloud adoption continues to grow rapidly across enterprises. However, in regulated industries like finance and healthcare, private cloud remains a large part of the cloud journey. Companies will spend an estimated $50 billion annually for the next three years to create private clouds—marking a growth of 15-20% each year, IBM estimates.

IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Private feature multi-cloud management automation, a security vulnerability advisor, data encryption, and privileged access to simplify cloud management and enhance security across multi-cloud environments.

IBM Cloud Private is compatible with manufacturers including Cisco, Dell EMC, Intel, Lenovo, and NetApp. The platform is also optimized for IBM's secure transaction platform IBM Z, IBMPower Systems designed for AI and cognitive workloads, IBM Hyperconverged Systems, and IBM Spectrum Access data management and infrastructure from IBMStorage. It can also deploy with VMWare, Canonical, and other OpenStack distributions, the release noted.

"As enterprises seek to deliver applications faster than ever before, ICP with Canonical OpenStack gives them a set of proven applications with the leading OpenStack cloud platform," Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical, said in the release. "The combination of feature rich containerised applications with open, fully supported cloud infrastructure drives costs down and delivers value faster."

The software also features a core cloud platform tapping common PaaS technologies and developer runtimes, as well as data and analytics developer services such as IBM DB2, IBM DB2 Warehouse, PostgreSQL and MongoDB, allowing businesses to better gain insights from their data.

Developers will also be able to access a number of management and DevOps tools, including APM, Netcool, UrbanCode, and Cloud Brokerage to better manage the lifecycle of workloads across any cloud environment. Open source management tools such as Jenkins, Prometheus, Grafana, and ElasticSearch are also included.

The announcement of IBM Cloud Private is another step towards IBM's multi-cloud strategy. In October, the company worked with Google to launch Grafeas, an open source project that collects and aggregates metadata that developers can use to secure their software. And in September, IBM revealed the Open Liberty project, open sourcing its WebSphere Liberty code on GitHub to support Java microservices and cloud-native apps.

