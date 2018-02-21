Search

IBM Security Report: Millennials are moving beyond the password

Millennials, often accused of disregarding security, are early adopters of biometric and other forms of passwordless authentication, says IBM Security's Limor Kessem.

By | February 21, 2018, 5:00 AM PST

This is the final interview in a series of videos with IBM Security's Limor Kessem. The other videos may be found here:

TechRepublic met with IBM Security's Limor Kessem to discuss why millennial consumers are moving beyond passwords to secure accounts and data.

"Some millennials will not bother creating complex passwords, but they will use a password manager for that matter, which to me is even better in a sense," Kessem said.

Password managers offer complex passwords for users, so that they don't have to remember them all. They can create as many as they wish so when they're left to their own devices and they have to create a password, they're not gonna invest in it and they're probably gonna reuse it, she added.

SEE: Password Management Policy (Tech Pro Research)

Millennials are also more comfortable using biometrics than older generations. "They would totally authenticate themselves with a fingerprint or facial recognition on their device and again, we saw a lesser amount of people who would do it on the 55 and over age group," she added.

