If you're using a Toshiba SSD, you might miss out on the latest Windows 10 update

Just weeks after the rollout of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, a number of bugs have been reported, most recently for devices with Toshiba solid state disk (SSD) drives, Windows said in a Community blog post.

After upgrading to the latest version of Windows 10, some users of devices with Toshiba XG4 Series, Toshiba XG5 Series, or Toshiba BG3 Series SSD drives experienced degraded battery life, Windows reported. The issue has been caused by a known incompatibility.

Microsoft said it is working with OEM partners and Toshiba to identify and block devices with these drives from installing the update. The tech giant expects a solution to the issue to be ready by early June, according to the post.

SEE: Windows spotlight: 30 tips and tricks for power users (Tech Pro Research)

Users who have faced this issue and don't want to wait for the resolution can revert back to their previous version of Windows, Windows Latest noted. Here's how:

1. Open the Settings app from Start menu.

2. Navigate to Update & Security > Recovery > Go back to the previous version of Windows 10.

3. Click the Get started button to begin the process.

This is not the first bug reported by users of the Windows 10 update. In early May, users found that in some cases, the update disabled critical pieces of hardware, including issues with a device's mic, speakers, mouse, and web browsers, potentially due to unsupported drivers.

While these issues have not been experienced by every Windows 10 user who upgraded, Windows admins who are considering updating their company's machines may want to wait until the bugs have been worked out.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

After upgrading to the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, some users of devices with Toshiba XG4 Series, Toshiba XG5 Series, and Toshiba BG3 Series SSD drives experienced degraded battery life.

For those who have experienced bugs in the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, Microsoft recommends reverting back to the previous version of Windows while the company works on a fix.

Stay up to date on all the latest Microsoft news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Microsoft Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see