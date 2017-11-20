Improve your chatbot's performance with Google's Chatbase analytics platform

Chatbase was announced to little fanfare at Google I/O this past May, but Google has now officially released its chatbot analytics platform to the public.

Chatbase is a new part of Google's vast Analytics suite, which in this case is focused closely on assessing how well chatbots perform so businesses can tailor them to produce better results, both externally in customer-facing roles and internally.

The Chatbase platform has been in private testing for some time, being used by companies like Keller Williams, HBO, and Ticketmaster to perform various customer service-related tasks. Google claims one tester, Viber, increased its query volume by 35% by using Chatbase.

How Chatbase can help bot users

Companies using bots may be wondering if Chatbase is worth a look. For starters, it's free to use, and Google says it "integrates with any bot platform, and works with any type of bot, voice or text," making it relatively risk free if it doesn't prove to be a good resource.

But what exactly does Chatbase do, and what kind of statistics does it provide?

The Chatbase dashboard displays a variety of top-level statistics that can be drilled down into to get detailed information. Active users, user engagement statistics, and optimization suggestions appear on the landing page.

One of the most useful features for managing bots is the Session Flow and Not Handled Messages reports—both show how users are moving through the bot's menus and when they arrive at a point where the bot can't respond properly to a request.

Google says both of those screens are designed to eliminate much of the tedium of combing through bot logs for critical information. The screens enable companies to find "user messages that aren't handled well, identifies opportunities to answer more requests, and offers paths to easy optimizations that address both."

Another powerful view is user funnels. Chatbase users can select a particular funnel, then a step, and see what percent of users make it from one to another. This can be great for finding sticking points in a bots program, its language recognition capabilities, or whether it's giving appropriate feedback.

How to get started with Chatbase

Now that Chatbase is available to the general public it's super simple to get started with it. Log in with a Google account and you'll be taken right to the dashboard where you can view a complete layout populated with data from a sample bot.

Adding your own bot is also simple—in the upper-right corner is a My Bots button. Click on that and you can add a bot by generating an API key and following the steps provided in the quickstart guide.

If it works as Google plans, and as initial feedback from testers seems to suggest, Chatbase could be a great way to trim the fat from chatbots. It's free, so head on over to Chatbase to give it a whirl.

