Indeed adds Work Happiness Score to online job reviews

Company pages will now feature data displaying how employees feel working at their organizations.

Top 5 things to keep employees happy Keeping employees happy involves more than just offering games and free refreshments. Tom Merritt suggests five ways companies can increase employee happiness and productivity.

Job search and review site Indeed is adding Workplace Happiness Scores to their Company Pages, according to a blog post on Monday. The company aims to help improve employee experience and create happier workplaces by providing this insight.

SEE: New employee onboarding guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

"The Work Happiness Score shows how happy people are at companies and the ability to see what's driving that: Factors from inclusion and belonging to feeling supported and appreciated," said Paul Wolfe, senior vice president and global head of human resources at Indeed.

"This transparency can help job seekers and employers make better choices and help build a better world of work," Wolfe added.

Indeed worked with various experts on happiness, including those from the United Nations, Oxford University and the University of California to determine the 12 key drivers that make up the Work Happiness Score.

The company already has 1.5 million completed Work Happiness reviews in its database, a number it plans to foster and grow, according to the post.

With 88% of employees citing seeing people happy at work as an important factor when choosing to work for a company, as noted in the post, the Work Happiness Scores can help employees better assess prospective workplaces.

How the Work Happiness Score works

The Work Happiness Score is based on one fundamental statement: "I feel happy at work most of the time." This statement is ranked on a scale of one to five, based on how much the respondent agrees with the sentiment. The user designates one of five emojis to describe their feelings.

Indeed is also gathering insights around 12 key drivers of happiness to understand why the employees feel that way. Here are the key drivers:

1. Belonging

2. Energy

3. Appreciation

4. Purpose

5. Achievement

6. Compensation

7. Support

8. Learning

9. Inclusion

10. Flexibility

11. Trust

12. Management

The majority of respondents (62%) said they did feel happy at work most of the time. Nearly all (96%) who said otherwise did say they thought it would be possible to be happy at work, as noted in the post. The scores can help organizations identify positive and negative qualities associated with their work environments.

"Happiness matters," said Sonja Lyubomirsky, vice chair of psychology at University of California, Riverside, in the post. Lyubomirsky is one of the experts helping Indeed with this project.

"My research has shown that happiness is a cause of success: Happier people receive more positive reviews at work, are more productive and more creative, earn higher incomes, and are less likely to burn out or be absent from work. Happier people are also more likely to get jobs and to keep jobs," Lyubomirsky said in the post.

Indeed data found that "being energized" was an particularly important factor when considering what drives workplace happiness. Instead of focusing on work/life balance or pay, respondents said they are most happy when they feel challenged (43%), when they are inspired by people around them (37%), or when they look forward to their work environment (39%).

For more, check out Top 5 things to keep employees happy on TechRepublic.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see