Indeed launches a new hiring platform that benefits job seekers, employers and recruiters

The platform streamlines the hiring process by using recruiting automation and video interviewing technology.

The job site Indeed announced Tuesday it is launching Indeed Hiring Platform, which the company described as "a new solution that allows employers to manage the hiring process from posting through interview directly on Indeed, with no additional software." The platform, Indeed said, will considerably shorten the time it takes to get candidates into jobs from weeks to days. The new hiring platform combines recruiting automation and video interviewing technology, and "this new solution creates an integrated experience from job posting to interviews on the job site and helps job seekers instantaneously schedule interviews for jobs that match their skills."

While most netizens consider Indeed a job-seekers site with companies just posting open positions, the new Indeed Hiring Platform will demonstrate more of an integration and attention to both recruiters and job seekers. Indeed said that employers can reach 80% of US job seekers through the combined networks of Indeed and its sister company Glassdoor with the new platform. The single, integrated experience allows employers to automate the process of sourcing, screening and scheduling interviews with suitable and experienced candidates into Indeed's video interviewing technology called Indeed Interview.

Indeed described its new Indeed Hiring Platform further by noting it "helps employers quickly ramp up hiring in a way that is simple, fast, and fair."

Employers that set objective screening criteria for job seekers with matching skills can save time by interviewing candidates directly through the platform. Employers will be able to spend less time on manual administrative tasks and channel more time to engage with quality candidates.

"At Indeed, our mission is to help people get jobs, and this past year that mission has been more vital than ever," said Chris Hyams, CEO of Indeed, in a press release. "In response to the pandemic, last year we launched Indeed Interview to make it safe and effective for job seekers to interview over video. Now we've connected the dots from job search directly to interview, making hiring simpler, faster, and more human. Our vision is to make getting a job as easy as pushing a button, and Indeed Hiring Platform gets us one step closer."

Most employment organizations keep recruiting and talent professionals separate, and are focused on either the hiring employer or the individuals who are searching for or just considering new jobs. "The direct connections enabled by this solution solves real problems for job seekers and employers," said Maggie Hulce, senior vice president at Indeed, also in a press release. "We eliminate administrative tasks, like reading resumes and scheduling interviews, that slow the hiring process for employers. We also give job seekers a direct path to showcase their skills and qualifications to recruiters and hiring managers."

Potential employees can assess if they meet the job description well, begin the process of noting the position's objective criteria and then can quickly progress to an interview. This process, Indeed said, provides "much-needed transparency" in the application process. More than 200,000 job seekers have already connected with employers on the Indeed Hiring Platform.

"When you have to rapidly grow or rebuild your workforce, the traditional approaches for sourcing candidates, reviewing resumes, and manually scheduling interviews feel painfully slow," Hulce said. "It's a better experience for both the job seeker and employer if you automate the steps that lead to the interview so the human connections needed to make hires happen faster."

Job seekers interested in additional information can review the Indeed Career Guide. More information for employers can be found by visiting /Lead.

