Infographic: 40% of iPhone users would switch to Android if given a free phone

The brand loyalty battle between Apple and Microsoft users rages on, according to the Best of Brands report from Signs.com. While Windows currently dominates the desktop market share (at 88%, compared to Apple's 9%) and Android dominates the OS market share (at 72%, compared to iOS's 28%), Apple still takes the top spot in Google searches between the two in all 50 states across the US, at 73% compared to Microsoft's 27%, the report found.

Signs.com surveyed 1,000 Americans on their Apple vs. Microsoft preferences. When it comes to devices, if given a free computer, only 35% of Mac users said they would switch to a PC, while 49% said no, and 15% were undecided. Meanwhile, if PC users were given a free Mac, 53% said they would make the switch, while 32% said no, and 15% were undecided, the survey found.

When asked if iPhone and Android users would be willing to switch brands in exchange for a free mobile device, 40% of iPhone users said they would, while 44% said they would not. Meanwhile, 51% of Android users said they would switch to an iPhone if it was free, while 34% said they wouldn't.

Here is the full infographic:

