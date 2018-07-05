Infographic: Automated onboarding, HR software can save your company major cash

Valuable HR employees are great to have, but if their time is spent solely on onboarding work, they may not be able to complete other important tasks. That's where digital transformation comes into play.

A new infographic from HR software firm BambooHR described the benefits of integrating an HR software to your business plan and how it can save time and money. One of the biggest values is in onboarding, where automation can save a company roughly 50% over traditional methods.

The graphic also noted that implementing an HR software can cut time investments nearly in half. It also stated that having a strategic software can boost employee engagement, retention, performance, and productivity.

For a deeper look at some of the technologies that boost HR, check out the full infographic below:

Image: BambooHR

