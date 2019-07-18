Infographic: How to get better at delegating tasks

By in CXO on July 18, 2019, 5:17 AM PST

Managers must learn how to delegate to best distribute workflows and be successful, according to Headway Capital.

Successful business leaders and managers don't take on more work than everyone else; instead, they build teams that they are comfortable delegating work to and entrusting it will get done, according to a recent infographic from Headway Capital. 

The research backs up this claim: CEOs skilled in delegating generate 33% greater revenue than those with low or limited delegating skills, and also created more jobs, a Gallup poll found. However, more than 85% of managers said they should delegate more, but are held back by feelings of guilt, habits, or a lack of trust, other research said. 

Want to learn how to better delegate? Here is the infographic: 

00-how-to-get-better-at-delegating-infographic.jpg

Image: Headway Capital

