Infographic: How to get better at delegating tasks

Managers must learn how to delegate to best distribute workflows and be successful, according to Headway Capital.

How to be a more efficient leader: 5 tips CXOs need to keep their leadership goals in sight throughout their management career. Here's how.

Successful business leaders and managers don't take on more work than everyone else; instead, they build teams that they are comfortable delegating work to and entrusting it will get done, according to a recent infographic from Headway Capital.

The research backs up this claim: CEOs skilled in delegating generate 33% greater revenue than those with low or limited delegating skills, and also created more jobs, a Gallup poll found. However, more than 85% of managers said they should delegate more, but are held back by feelings of guilt, habits, or a lack of trust, other research said.

SEE: Tips for building and advancing your leadership career (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Want to learn how to better delegate? Here is the infographic:

Image: Headway Capital

× 00-how-to-get-better-at-delegating-infographic.jpg

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see