Infographic: How to handle negative feedback

Feedback is an inevitability in the workplace, but it may not always be positive. Here's how to handle it without getting upset, and how to apply it, according to CashNetUSA.
Whether it's an annual performance review or feedback on a project, employees will be critiqued by a manager or team member at some point. While nobody enjoys receiving criticism, negative feedback can help employees improve and become more productive, if it is taken the correct way, according to CashNetUSA's How to Handle Negative Feedback infographic.
Handling negative feedback in a helpful, mature manner is difficult to do, especially when emotions get involved. The infographic recommended to start by listening carefully, taking deep breaths, and asking for time to process the feedback as positive ways to cope.
To learn all the steps of how to best handle negative feedback, along with steps for how to apply it, check out the infographic below:
how-to-handle-negative-feedback.png
