Infographic: How to show your soft skills on your resume

Soft skills are an asset to one's resume, according to GreatResumesFast. Here's how to highlight them.
More than one quarter (35%) of recruiters said they consider soft skills as a leader factor affecting future recruiting trends, according to a GreatResumes Fast infographic. The report found soft skills and culture fit to be deciding factors for employers when screening candidates.
SEE: Why IT pros need soft skills to advance their careers (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
Soft skills are important across industries, but especially for those in more technical fields, as they may not come as easily to technically-minded individuals. Some of the most in-demand soft skills include conflict management, time management, stress management, and communication, a recent Udemy report found.
However, simply listing one's soft skills on a resume isn't the most effective way to highlight those features, the infographic noted. Instead, integrating soft skills into the cover letter or description of a past job on a resume may prove more beneficial.
Check out the infographic below for examples of how to showcase your soft skills in your hiring packet:
soft-skill-infog.jpg
